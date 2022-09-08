ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU student arrested after walking onto Tiger Stadium field during LSU-Southern game

An LSU student was arrested during Saturday night's game between LSU and Southern University after he walked onto the field in the middle of a play, an LSU spokesperson said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the student, Marwan Okeil, walked onto the field, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officers providing game security, including State Police troopers and Baton Rouge police officers, and escorted off the field, said Ernie Ballard, LSU's director of media relations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams throw second QB into the mix during rout of Sulphur

SCOTT — Acadiana showed some familiar schemes in its dominant 49-0 win over Sulphur Friday. The Wreckin’ Rams ran out of their traditional veer and it was extremely effective as most Rams fans have grown used to. Acadiana ate up the clock in the first half en route...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the Week" preview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin continues to make deep playoff runs year in and year out. But the Crusaders are hungry for titles. “There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into this program over the years. We set the expectations for the guys in the program today. Our guys put the time in. They know the expectations. They know it’s been five of the last eight years we’ve been to the semi-finals, but now the goal is to take that next step,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings claims bizarre win; STM, Carencro keep on rolling

Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go. Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Dunham defense stymies Live Oak in 21-3 victory

In a game that almost felt like a shutout, Dunham got just enough offense to put up three first-half touchdowns and its defense did the rest in a 21-3 at Live Oak. Live Oak (1-1) took a 3-0 lead on its second possession but never got closer than the Dunham 37 the rest of the game. After gaining 53 yards in the first quarter, the Class 5A Eagles picked up 48 yards total offense the rest of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA

