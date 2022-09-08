NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin continues to make deep playoff runs year in and year out. But the Crusaders are hungry for titles. “There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into this program over the years. We set the expectations for the guys in the program today. Our guys put the time in. They know the expectations. They know it’s been five of the last eight years we’ve been to the semi-finals, but now the goal is to take that next step,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO