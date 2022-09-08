Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Holtzmans to open one of country’s largest watch/jewelry stores in Chicago
WILKES-BARRE — In some way, Mrs. Lincoln would be proud of what’s become of the store she shopped in back in the early 1800s. And the Wyoming Valley can also be proud and happy that the very store Abraham Lincoln’s wife patronized is now owned by Wyoming Valley native Seymour Holtzman and his son, Steven.
chicagostarmedia.com
American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers
For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
wgnradio.com
How one man transformed Chicago into Hollywood
Author Michael Kutza joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his life as captured in his new book, “Starstruck: How I Magically Transformed Chicago into Hollywood for More Than 50 Years.” Later, Michael highlights his upcoming book, “The Crazies” and other future projects.
Chicago suburb receives migrant bus with no notice
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials. Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way […]
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day. Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m. Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.StatsNormal High- 77Saturday- 84Today- 68Sunrise- 6:28amForecastToday- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
How Long Does it Take to Run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon?
Runners from all over the place will gather in Chicago on Oct. 9 to take part in the city's biggest racing event of the year. The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will send runners an extensive course weaving through the Windy City that stretches 26.2 miles. Given the race's...
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
947wls.com
You can see Wheel of Fortune Live! in Rosemont and have a shot at $10,000
Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Rosemont this October. This is not to be confused with the nightly program featuring Pat Sajak and Vanna White…. Wheel of Fortune Live! will invite audience members to come on stage for a shot to win $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii, and other prizes. The Rosemont show will be hosted by Clay Akin. Mark L. Walberg will be trading hosting duties with Akin in other cities.
thelansingjournal.com
Blues Brothers return to Joliet Prison
JOLIET, Ill. (September 6, 2022) – If you’re from the Chicago area, chances are you’ve seen or at least heard of the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers. With an all-star cast of actors, vocalists, and musicians, the film was a spin-off of two characters, Jake and Elwood Blues, created for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit in 1978.
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
CPS board was ‘abysmal failure,’ possible mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says
Cook County Board Member Brandon Johnson said he’s deciding whether to launch a campaign against incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor. He, and others, clashed with her before in the fight over an elected school board–and won.
After Record-Breaking Rainfall, Another Soggy Day in Store For Chicago Area
A day after Chicago saw some of its most 'significant' flooding in two years, another soggy day is in store for Monday. The good news is, it won't be as wet and widespread as Sunday. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the north side of Chicago and the near north...
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
Fire Engulfs Back of the Yards Building
Chicago firefighters are on the scene of a blaze burning inside of a building that erupted Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The fire broke out at the building on 4444 S. Ashland Ave., officials said at 12:34 p.m. Officials said that no injuries have been reported...
