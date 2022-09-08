Read full article on original website
NBC12
Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
NBC 29 News
ACFR and CFD hold annual Sept. 11th stair climb
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor victims of September 11th. Firefighters took part in an annual stair climb Sunday. The event began at 8:46 a.m., exactly the same time when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit 21 years ago in New York City.
NBC 29 News
Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park. Saturday’s event was filled with games, face painting, and community organizations that support those with down syndrome. “Step Up for...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
NBC 29 News
‘Santa in September’ event to benefit nonprofit and families impacted by childhood illness
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery in Albemarle County is asking people to save the date next weekend for an event to help support families living with childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The winery will host Santa in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday,...
NBC 29 News
Hundreds climb City Stadium stairs in remembrance of 9/11
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Hundreds of first responders climbed the steps of City Stadium Saturday for the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb. The stair climb honors 343 New York firefighters who died that day saving those trapped inside of the Twin Towers. The mood at the stadium was solemn as...
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Richmond clinic hopes to save lives with transgender self-defense kits
After noticing an increase in violence against the transgender community, one Richmond clinic is stepping in to help.
Henrico Christmas Mother program opens 2022 applications next month
Christmas is closer than it appears, and qualifying Henrico families can submit their applications to participate in the annual Henrico Christmas Mother program starting next month.
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
WHSV
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Circuit Court now houses eight newly restored historic record books with information dating back to 1745. The documents contain death records, wills and deeds. A grant of $48,000 made it possible. “It allowed eight volumes to be restored, rather than normally the four that...
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
Crash on I-95 North in Richmond causing delays
A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing delays in Richmond.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
Comments / 6