ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa, VA

Comments / 6

Related
NBC12

Happy Fall Y’all! | Fall events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The temperatures are only slightly dropping below deathly hot in central Virginia, so it’s time to break out those chunky sweaters and start celebrating fall!. The season doesn’t officially begin until the fall solstice on Sept. 22, but that isn’t stopping anyone from having fall-themed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR and CFD hold annual Sept. 11th stair climb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor victims of September 11th. Firefighters took part in an annual stair climb Sunday. The event began at 8:46 a.m., exactly the same time when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit 21 years ago in New York City.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park. Saturday’s event was filled with games, face painting, and community organizations that support those with down syndrome. “Step Up for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Louisa, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Hundreds climb City Stadium stairs in remembrance of 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Hundreds of first responders climbed the steps of City Stadium Saturday for the annual Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb. The stair climb honors 343 New York firefighters who died that day saving those trapped inside of the Twin Towers. The mood at the stadium was solemn as...
RICHMOND, VA
theburn.com

Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization
NBC 29 News

ACPS considering changing bus driver pay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy