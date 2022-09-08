ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Jenkintown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Abington Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Corruption#Days Inn#Lancaster County Prison#Violent Crime
FOX 43

Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
CARLISLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery says

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — One of three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Monday. The three winners will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50, giving each winner an individual prize of $44,333.50, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3 injured, 1 airlifted after York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Firefighters battle hay barn fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters fought to control a hay barn fire into the early hours of Saturday morning in Adams County. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. At the scene, they found a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police searching for missing person

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a person. Maurice Marshall was last seen at his home on Sept. 8. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information about the whereabouts...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy