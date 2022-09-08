Read full article on original website
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Claire Miller, teen accused of killing her sister, will remain in juvenile facility until trial
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 2022. Claire Miller, the teen accused of killing her sister when she was 14, will remain at a juvenile facility until her trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. A judge ruled at an interest...
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking for a missing Dauphin County woman they say may be at special risk of harm or injury. Police say Rowe is believed to be in the Northern Dauphin County Area. She is described as being 5 feet tall, about 180 pounds...
State Police investigating armed robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Lancaster County. Gheorghe Roland, 30, of Florida, has been identified as the driver of a white/silver BMW involved in a robbery on the Unit Block of Lancaster Avenue in Bart Township. Authorities say also in the BMW...
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
Police investigate shooting incident at Highland Park Playground in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident at Highland Park Playground. Police were dispatched to the park, located on the 1300 block of Chatham Road, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:31 p.m. The caller reported hearing a loud bang, followed by people fleeing the area.
Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
Harrisburg man charged with multiple firearms violations following shooting involving his girlfriend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ramee Pecot, 24, has been charged with multiple firearms violations, as well as recklessly endangering another person following a shooting that occurred in Harrisburg last month, according to police. On Aug. 27, Pecot's girlfriend, a friend of hers, and an unknown third person reported that on...
Harrisburg man sentenced to 30 years for role in drug deal resulting in death
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that a Harrisburg man has been sentenced for his role in a drug delivery that resulted in death. Juan Diaz, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in jail after pleading guilty to selling...
Mechanicsburg man sentenced to 23 months in prison for 2020 high-speed chase in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man will serve up to 23 months in state prison and one year of probation after prosecutors say he led police in Lancaster County on high-speed vehicle chase in April 2020. Joshua Lenk, 38, of Hempt Road, was sentenced on Sept. 1 by...
One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery says
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — One of three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Monday. The three winners will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50, giving each winner an individual prize of $44,333.50, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said. The...
Manheim Township man charged after drug task force seizes 3,472 fentanyl pills
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim Township man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana after a search and seizure conducted by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Chauncey Martin-Perry, 36, was arrested on Sept. 1 after the drug task force received information that he was in possession...
Perry County man arrested for drug delivery resulting in death: police
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department announced the arrest of a Newport man on charges of drug delivery resulting in death. Joshua Walter Barrick has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug delivery resulting in death, and illegal use of a communications facility.
3 injured, 1 airlifted after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
Firefighters battle hay barn fire in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters fought to control a hay barn fire into the early hours of Saturday morning in Adams County. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. At the scene, they found a...
Carlisle police searching for missing person
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a person. Maurice Marshall was last seen at his home on Sept. 8. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, blue track pants, black socks and sandals. Anyone with information about the whereabouts...
Akron Borough man arrested for DUI in Lancaster County crash that killed one: police
EPHRATA, Pa. — An Akron Borough man has been arrested for DUI after being involved in a fatal car crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike in West Earl Township on Friday. Officials say just after 11:30 a.m., Derek Sensenig, 30, was driving a 2020 Lincoln Aviator when he struck a 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 65-year-old Jefferey Myers.
