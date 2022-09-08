Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty parks master plan workshop Tuesday
LIBERTY — The Liberty Parks & Recreation Department is seeking the community input on developing a comprehensive master plan. Join LPR staff and their consultants for an interactive workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
mycouriertribune.com
Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, family event starts Friday
LIBERTY — It's time for the 12th annual Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road. This year's event will again feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden, a 50/50 raffle and more! Plus, the Knights of Columbus will offer their famous pulled pork dinner.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events all over Clay County
CLAY COUNTY — This weekend is going to be jam-packed with activities practical, fun and solemn. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the area's Household Hazardous Waste mobile collection site will be at Liberty Public Schools' Support Services Center, 801 Kent St. The program will accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, flammables, fuels, hazardous cleaners, hazardous liquids, household cleaners, lawn and garden products, paint, pesticides, photographic chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, thinners and used oil. The trucks will remain until noon or until they are full.
mycouriertribune.com
School bus accident injures 3 in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — Deputies are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clay County deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street for an school bus that overturned and was blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions. District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
northwestmoinfo.com
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Kansas City Renaissance Festival
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS.
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
KCTV 5
Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday. Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoors
Smithville Lake - Clay County Parks.Facebook. Whether you live in Missouri or not, if you're traveling through the state, there's no shortage of lakes to visit. Smithville Lake is one of those lakes and it's just 20 miles outside of Kansas City.
mycouriertribune.com
Former county prosecuting attorney made judge
CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
Comments / 0