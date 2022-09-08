ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington

NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Bristol Press

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
Bristol Press

St. Stanislaus' annual Dozynki Festival begins Saturday

BRISTOL – St. Stanislaus Church’s annual Dozynki Festival will bring food, fun, Polish cuisine and tradition to Bristol this Saturday and Sunday. The Dozynki Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 510 West St. In addition to the food and entertainment, the church will be having its annual tag sale and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables and free balloons for children. There will also be mums for sale. Proceeds from the Dozynki Festival will support the local church.
Bristol Press

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
Bristol Press

Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year

BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Bristol Press

Veronica D. Brooks

Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
WTNH

Crews battle residential fire in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
New Britain Herald

Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road

BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Bristol Press

Experience will be driving force behind Bristol Central volleyball season

As Bristol Central gets set to kick off their season opener Thursday night, the team will be relying on their experience from last year to propel them to success. Last year, the Rams finished 15-8, losing in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and in the second round of the Class LL state tournament to the eventual state champs Greenwich.
BRISTOL, CT

