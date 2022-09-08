BRISTOL – St. Stanislaus Church’s annual Dozynki Festival will bring food, fun, Polish cuisine and tradition to Bristol this Saturday and Sunday. The Dozynki Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 510 West St. In addition to the food and entertainment, the church will be having its annual tag sale and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables and free balloons for children. There will also be mums for sale. Proceeds from the Dozynki Festival will support the local church.

