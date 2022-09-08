Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Olds Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
New Britain Herald
El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington
NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
Bristol Press
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
Bristol Press
St. Stanislaus' annual Dozynki Festival begins Saturday
BRISTOL – St. Stanislaus Church’s annual Dozynki Festival will bring food, fun, Polish cuisine and tradition to Bristol this Saturday and Sunday. The Dozynki Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church at 510 West St. In addition to the food and entertainment, the church will be having its annual tag sale and there will be a dunk tank, inflatables and free balloons for children. There will also be mums for sale. Proceeds from the Dozynki Festival will support the local church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
New Stamford Restaurant Provides Innovative Approach To Classic Italian Cuisine
Proper Italian food and delicious cocktails served with a side of immaculate vibes: That’s what a new Fairfield County restaurant is promising its diners. Cugine’s Italian, located in Stamford’s Harbor Point community at 121 Towne Street, opened in June 2022 and has quickly garnered favor among foodies with dishes like fried calamari, spaghetti boia, and focaccia.
Bristol Press
Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year
BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Bristol Press
Veronica D. Brooks
Veronica D. Brooks, 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 3, 2022. To view Veronica’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
'Bristol/ Forestville Recycled, Then and Now' program coming to Historical Society
BRISTOL – Tom Dickau, past president of the Bristol Historical Society, will present the second part of his program, "Bristol/ Forestville Recycled, Then and Now", Thursday Sept. 15 at the Bristol Historical Society. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Bristol Historical Society at 98...
Bedford's Martha Stewart Pitches Coffee Brand Wearing Nothing But An Apron
Martha Stewart advertised the natural, "stripped back" flavors of a coffee brand's seasonal brew in a brand-new video where she wears nothing but an apron. The 81-year-old Northern Westchester resident posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 8, promoting Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice brew. "It's made with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews battle residential fire in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
New Britain Herald
Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road
BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
Bristol Press
Experience will be driving force behind Bristol Central volleyball season
As Bristol Central gets set to kick off their season opener Thursday night, the team will be relying on their experience from last year to propel them to success. Last year, the Rams finished 15-8, losing in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament and in the second round of the Class LL state tournament to the eventual state champs Greenwich.
Eyewitness News
Woodstock Academy student transported to hospital after medical incident on football field
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a football player from Woodstock Academy was sent to the hospital after a medical incident at a game in Enfield. Enfield high School was playing against Woodstock Academy on the Enfield Annex football field when the incident occurred. “I was walking around with my...
Comments / 0