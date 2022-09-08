Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Steve Bannon Turns Himself In AND It Shoulda Been Hal
Former presidential advisor Steve Bannon turned himself in to New York City authorities over possibly defrauding donors. Fox News Radio’s Ryan Schmelz tells us all about it. And someone in Fort Worth has the winning lottery ticket…it shoulda been Hal.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
dallasexpress.com
Crime Increases Amid Creuzot’s ‘Reforms’
Soon after winning the election in November 2018, Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot announced major alterations to the way that his office would pursue the prosecution of crime in the county. The proposed changes, a significant departure from historical practice, attracted the attention of locals, statewide elected officials, and one of the largest police unions in Texas.
keranews.org
Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Dallas Observer
Denton's Cool Beans Cancels Disney Drag Brunch After 'Threats' and 'Aggressive Phone Calls'
Denton’s Cool Beans Bar and Grill has canceled a Disney-themed drag brunch performance scheduled for Sunday, citing "aggressive phone calls" and "threats." Cool Beans announced its decision to cancel the event Thursday night, hours after right-wing media figure Sara Gonzales urged her Twitter followers to protest the event. Gonzales,...
kagstv.com
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
dallasexaminer.com
Black female judges of Dallas County establish Pipeline to Possibilities to reduce recidivism
There is an alarming statistic that 1 out of 4 African American males will serve prison time at one point or another in their lifetime, according to the 13th, a Netflix documentary written and directed by Ava DuVernay. DuVernay, a trailblazing African American female filmmaker, researched the history of racial...
Open letter to City of Fate team members from Mayor David Billings
FATE, TX (Sept. 6, 2022) Today, the City Council honors your dedicated and servant leadership to the citizens of our great city. Your devotion to our citizens, but more importantly to each other is the driving force behind the success of our city. To create a cool and vibrant city...
Rockwall Young Republicans to host Jake Lloyd
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 6, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans welcome everyone to join them for their September meeting at Yogi’s Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Sept. 28th as they host populist commentator of The Jake Lloyd Show, Jake Lloyd Colglazier. A lifelong Texan, Jake Lloyd Colglazier was born...
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
dallasexpress.com
DA Creuzot Defends Theft Policy Amidst Property Crime Increase
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office usually buffers him from local press, but last month he gave a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, including comments on why he is not prosecuting some shoplifters. The Washington Post’s longtime crime reporter, Tom Jackman, did not waste much time before...
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Texas September
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Odes to September are plentiful, the season our souls awaken, our hearts begin to warm. In September the mildness of the morning begins to linger longer, and I tend to linger longer over my coffee. Evenings, while not yet cool, allow more grace to be out in the garden, than during the previous months’ blasts. Shadows of the day grow longer.
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace on Oct. 15
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Aspasians is proud to announce the Fall Marketplace that will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium. Over 200 vendors will be at Marketplace, rain or shine, bringing unique products and experiences to Rockwall. All booth...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
fox4news.com
Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water
DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
