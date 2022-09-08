ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX
Rockwall, TX
Washington, TX
Washington State
Rockwall, TX
dallasexpress.com

Crime Increases Amid Creuzot’s ‘Reforms’

Soon after winning the election in November 2018, Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot announced major alterations to the way that his office would pursue the prosecution of crime in the county. The proposed changes, a significant departure from historical practice, attracted the attention of locals, statewide elected officials, and one of the largest police unions in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Jerry Hogan
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Young Republicans to host Jake Lloyd

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 6, 2022) The Rockwall Young Republicans welcome everyone to join them for their September meeting at Yogi’s Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Sept. 28th as they host populist commentator of The Jake Lloyd Show, Jake Lloyd Colglazier. A lifelong Texan, Jake Lloyd Colglazier was born...
ROCKWALL, TX
Dallas Observer

'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DA Creuzot Defends Theft Policy Amidst Property Crime Increase

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot’s office usually buffers him from local press, but last month he gave a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, including comments on why he is not prosecuting some shoplifters. The Washington Post’s longtime crime reporter, Tom Jackman, did not waste much time before...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Texas September

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Odes to September are plentiful, the season our souls awaken, our hearts begin to warm. In September the mildness of the morning begins to linger longer, and I tend to linger longer over my coffee. Evenings, while not yet cool, allow more grace to be out in the garden, than during the previous months’ blasts. Shadows of the day grow longer.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace on Oct. 15

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 8, 2022) Aspasians is proud to announce the Fall Marketplace that will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium. Over 200 vendors will be at Marketplace, rain or shine, bringing unique products and experiences to Rockwall. All booth...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
fox4news.com

Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

DALLAS - Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up. The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
