WRGB

UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
WRGB

Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29

GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany

To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
WNYT

Albany woman arrested for larceny

An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
WNYT

Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads

Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
wamc.org

Falling into Place - The Blake Annex

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
NEWS10 ABC

Back-to-School celebration in Albany

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
