Schenectady Demolishing 2 Eyesores to Make Way For New Development
There are two restaurants that are eyesores in a very busy section of Schenectady. In an effort to revitalize the city, these two buildings will be demolished soon. The two restaurants are in the Goose Hill neighborhood of Schenectady. They are on Van Vranken Avenue which is the main section that runs through that neighborhood.
WRGB
UPDATE: Albany Police locate missing woman in good health
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police report 42-year-old Liliana Horn-Cornell, who they sought help to find earlier in the day, has been located in the Pine Bush Preserve. She is safe and in good health. The department offered special thanks to the New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s...
WRGB
Galway motorcyclist, firefighter dies in collision on Route 29
GALWAY, NY (WRGB) — A Galway man has died of his injuries, following a car-motorcycle collision Saturday evening. At approximately 8:06 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle accident on State Route 29 in the Town of Galway. According to...
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
Albany teen arrested on drug charges in Watervliet
An Albany man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Watervliet. The Watervliet Police Department said Adrian Torres, 18, was arrested on September 7.
WNYT
Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush
After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EGPD: Investigate domestic incident
East Greenbush Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened on September 11. Police encountered a domestic incident in the early part of the day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Recovery in the Park celebrated in Albany
To celebrate Recovery Month, Second Chance Opportunities held an event at Washington Park in Albany to honor those who have recovered from opioid addictions and other types of substance abuse. Through second chance opportunities, people can find work, housing, learn life skills and participate in recovery communities, which provide resources...
WNYT
Motorcyclist killed in NY-29 crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car vs. motorcycle accident in the Town of Galway. Officers responded to the incident on September 10 at approximately 8 in the evening. Police say 46-year-old Chad Jazwinski was traveling westbound and struck a vehicle that had been traveling eastbound on...
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
WNYT
Albany woman arrested for larceny
An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
Albany intersection named for longtime crossing guard
The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.
WNYT
Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads
Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
WRGB
Albany community mourns loss of longtime Albany Fire Department firefighter
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany City Fire Department and community members paid respects to a fallen member Friday morning. Lieutenant Mike Lee succumbed to a long valiant battle of cancer earlier this month. Lee was a longtime member of the Albany Fire Department where he worked at the...
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
wamc.org
Falling into Place - The Blake Annex
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
Past Niskayuna Fire Chief dies after 64 years of service
Niskayuna Fire District has announced Past Chief Don Miller has passed away. Past Chief Miller served the community for 64.
Back-to-School celebration in Albany
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is teaming up with Floss Fashions & Fitness Apparel to host a back-to-school community celebration. The event celebrates capital region students, educators, and families.
NYSP: Man arrested after catalytic converter thefts
New York State Police investigated a theft of numerous catalytic converters reported in Otsego County. The investigation led to the arrest of Joshua D. Dresser, 39 of Schenevus.
Woman charged with felony, misdemeanor over forgery, theft
Albany County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest for a local Albany woman. Briana A. Pagan is charged with larceny and possessing a forged instrument.
