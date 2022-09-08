ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

‘Much more needs to happen’: Nearly $740K proposed to fight Dane Co. opioid, fentanyl epidemics

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced a nearly $740,000 initiative aimed at combating the opioid and fentanyl epidemics in the county.

During a news conference outside the City-County Building Thursday morning, Parisi laid out details of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, which is part of his 2023 budget proposal.

It calls for partnering with community groups to more widely distribute Narcan and fentanyl test strips and for new efforts to educate people about the dangers fentanyl and opiates pose. One education program focuses on teaching prevention and harm reduction to K-12 students in Dane County schools.

Around $160,000 will go toward the school education program, and another nearly $160,000 will be spent on media and community outreach, Parisi said.

Also included are plans to add a prevention specialist position within the county’s emergency management agency at a cost of $110,000. That person, Parisi said, would be tasked with developing a “leave behind” program where first responders leave Narcan rescue kits at overdose scenes at a cost of around $10,000.

Other aspects of the plan include embedding recovery coaches in local hospitals and potentially the 911 dispatch center to more quickly connect people who have overdosed with someone who can help them start the recovery process, and spending $115,000 to add a prevention coordinator at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center.

A resolution to begin spending nearly $465,000 immediately on various components of the plan is set to be introduced at Thursday night’s county board meeting. The remaining roughly $275,000 is planned to be funded through the 2023 budget.

The board is also set to consider a resolution backing a program to make fentanyl test strips more accessible to those who need them. That legislation also backs a push at the state level to decriminalize using the test strips.

The push comes amid an increase in deaths related to opioids and fentanyl in Dane County. Opioid-related deaths are up more than 30% in the county over the past five years, Parisi said, and fentanyl-related deaths are up nearly 70%.

“The bottom line is more Dane County residents than ever before are dying from drug poisoning,” Parisi said, “and just one pill laced with fentanyl or another synthetic opioid can kill.”

It also comes as the county allocates nearly $1.6 million in funding it received as part of opioid-related settlements to fund treatment, prevention and recovery efforts.

Despite that sum, Parisi said additional steps were necessary.

“We as a community are doing much to address this crisis, but clearly much more needs to happen, and it needs to happen now.”

Parisi is expected to release his full 2023 budget early next month.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning

MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also be free giveaway opportunities during the broadcast. Click here to learn...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Turtle hurt in prairie fire released after three-year rehab

MADISON, Wis. — A turtle that spent the last three years recovering at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center returned to the wild Saturday. DCHS officials said that the Blanding’s turtle was severely injured in a controlled prairie burn in August of 2019. Her nose, eyelids, many of her front digits, and parts of her shell plating were missing. The top of her shell was also burnt and exposed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

