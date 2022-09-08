Read full article on original website
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
NBC 29 News
ACFR and CFD hold annual Sept. 11th stair climb
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor victims of September 11th. Firefighters took part in an annual stair climb Sunday. The event began at 8:46 a.m., exactly the same time when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit 21 years ago in New York City.
NBC 29 News
‘Santa in September’ event to benefit nonprofit and families impacted by childhood illness
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery in Albemarle County is asking people to save the date next weekend for an event to help support families living with childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The winery will host Santa in September from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday,...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
NBC 29 News
Strength in Peers hosts community resource fair in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, community organizations came together for a resource fair at the Rockingham County Administration building. The fair provided resources to those who are experiencing homelessness, have low to no income, or anyone in the area that is struggling and needs extra help. “I think it’s...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
cbs19news
First Southwood model home is now open
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
NBC 29 News
UVA cycling club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life. One year ago, Charlie Anne Xavier, a young mother of two, was fighting for her life in VCU Health’s burn center. Now, she is celebrating how far she has come since then, meeting and thanking her rescuers.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
NBC 29 News
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NBC 29 News
Green Dogs Unleashed hosts K9 Toss and Fetch Competition
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, Green Dogs Unleashed hosted the Annual Worldwide Toss and Fetch K9 Competition in Troy, Virginia. 4000 qualified teams from 13 different countries all competed on the same day. Green Dogs has a special team, being one of the only Central Virginia teams...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg and Central Virginia Fall Festivals and Fun: October 2022
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
pagevalleynews.com
Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge
September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
