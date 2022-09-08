ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna Farmer’s Market offering fresh produce and more

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A farmers market in Fluvanna County is bringing a variety of vendors and artisans to the community. The market has around 25 vendors and artists on-hand each week. “The founder, Peggy Shanklin, who started this in order to have a place where she could get...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR and CFD hold annual Sept. 11th stair climb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department are coming together to honor victims of September 11th. Firefighters took part in an annual stair climb Sunday. The event began at 8:46 a.m., exactly the same time when the north tower of the World Trade Center was hit 21 years ago in New York City.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Society
Waynesboro, VA
Society
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Waynesboro, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Strength in Peers hosts community resource fair in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, community organizations came together for a resource fair at the Rockingham County Administration building. The fair provided resources to those who are experiencing homelessness, have low to no income, or anyone in the area that is struggling and needs extra help. “I think it’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

First Southwood model home is now open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- The first new homes now stand at Southwood. This is a big step in this project that's been years in the making. Owners of the future mixed-income development hosted a grand opening of their first model home today. Habitat for humanity has been the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA cycling club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic

Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life. One year ago, Charlie Anne Xavier, a young mother of two, was fighting for her life in VCU Health’s burn center. Now, she is celebrating how far she has come since then, meeting and thanking her rescuers.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify

RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

ACPS considering changing bus driver pay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools has 16 open bus routes now, meaning many areas have a longer ride to school. Although that is two more than it started the year with, Phil Giaramita, a spokesperson for ACPS, says it is hard to keep up with what other districts and employers are paying.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Green Dogs Unleashed hosts K9 Toss and Fetch Competition

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, Green Dogs Unleashed hosted the Annual Worldwide Toss and Fetch K9 Competition in Troy, Virginia. 4000 qualified teams from 13 different countries all competed on the same day. Green Dogs has a special team, being one of the only Central Virginia teams...
TROY, VA
macaronikid.com

Lynchburg and Central Virginia Fall Festivals and Fun: October 2022

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Summer resort on Tanner’s Ridge

September 11, 1890 — A syndicate of our townsmen, composed of Messrs. Walter Campbell, D.F. Kagey, Judge A.J. Brand, Wm. L. Hudson, S.J. Richey, L.H. Keller, C.T. Holtzman, and S.A. Walton, have purchased from the executors of Martin Biedler, dec’d., the beautiful farm of 272 acres, on that part of the Blue Ridge near Marksville known as “Tanner’s Ridge,” and will immediately organize a company for the purpose of establishing a summer resort at that point.
LURAY, VA

