IARN — Water runoff from farms has been a big issue recently, especially in areas that drain into the Mississippi River. Many farmers were previously unaware of how much nitrogen runs off of their farms and into rivers. Unfortunately, this caused a dead zone to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, which is where the Mississippi River runs into. Now, we have many policymakers who are trying to give blanket solutions on how farmers should run their operations. While these efforts are usually well-intentioned, every farm is different, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO