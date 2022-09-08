ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ourquadcities.com

QC entry wins in FFA sheep competition at Iowa State Fair

FFA chapters compete to obtain honors in Large Group Champion and Small Group Champion in the beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, swine and horse divisions in FFA Herding at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. SHEEP. Large Group Champion: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake. Small Group Champion: North Scott FFA, Eldridge.
ELDRIDGE, IA
WHO 13

Mixed results: Iowa college enrollment numbers released

AMES, Iowa — Enrollment figures for Iowa’s public universities were released for the fall of 2022.  It was mixed results, with one school’s enrollment up slightly and two others down a little. Enrollment at the University of Iowa sits a 30,015, up from 29,909 in 2021. Iowa State posted 29,969, down from 30,078 in 2021. […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa General Election guide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Corn displays conservation practices at Wetland Field Day

IARN — Water runoff from farms has been a big issue recently, especially in areas that drain into the Mississippi River. Many farmers were previously unaware of how much nitrogen runs off of their farms and into rivers. Unfortunately, this caused a dead zone to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, which is where the Mississippi River runs into. Now, we have many policymakers who are trying to give blanket solutions on how farmers should run their operations. While these efforts are usually well-intentioned, every farm is different, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 12th, 2022

(Olin, IA) --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident. (Coralville, IA)...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Miller-Meeks Says Americans Lack Faith In Country’s Direction

Coralville, Iowa — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says the November election won’t turn on any single issue, but voters will be motivated by values like free enterprise and individual liberty. Miller-Meeks held a campaign fundraiser in Coralville Saturday. Two other Iowa Republicans running for re-election spoke to the...
CORALVILLE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

IA-04: Why won't Randy Feenstra debate Ryan Melton?

Every Iowa candidate seeking a statewide or federal office has agreed to at least one televised debate, with one exception: U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra. The Republican running for a second term in Iowa's fourth Congressional district rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. As a result, "Iowa Press" will interview Feenstra's Democratic challenger Ryan Melton during the September 23 program, which had been set aside for the IA-04 debate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door

On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
DUBUQUE, IA

