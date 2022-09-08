Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor congratulates UFC 279’s ‘bonafide superstar’ Nate Diaz, trashes Khamzat for weight miss
The entire mixed martial arts (MMA) community will be on the edge of its seat for the return of Nate Diaz later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Diaz’s former foe, Conor McGregor.
Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
UFC 279 video: Nate Diaz slams The Rock’s UFC footwear - ‘These shoes f—king suck’
Not too many things have gone right for Nate Diaz this week leading up to his Octagon return later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this includes being forced to wear The Rock’s official UFC sponsorship shoe.
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
Report: Dustin Poirier accepts short-notice fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, currently on standby
Dustin Poirier was willing to step in on short notice to fight Nate Diaz in UFC 279’s main event, but the promotion hasn’t called “Diamond” back. That’s because it got Diaz to accept a fight with Tony Ferguson, while matching his original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin Holland.
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 win: ‘You’re nothing without me’
Conor McGregor didn’t spend his Saturday night (Sept. 10, 2022) live-tweeting UFC 279 like he does on some evenings. But, “The Notorious” was following the news coming out of the event, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Nate Diaz’s comments about the sensitive Irishman.
Knockout! Le’Veon Bell cleans Adrian Peterson’s clock in battle of NFL running backs
Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.
UFC 279 highlights: Irene Aldana stops Macy Chiasson with upkick to the liver
Irene Aldana scored an incredibly unique finish earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s bantamweight contender stopped Macy Chiasson with a third-round upkick TKO to the liver. LIVE! Watch UFC 279...
Dana White’s plans for Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 279 weigh-in disaster? ‘Probably have him fight at 180’
Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weigh-in flub almost single-handedly destroyed UFC 279 last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022). Only through some epic last-minute wrangling by UFC and it’s shockingly game fighters did we have a card to watch at all on Saturday night. UFC President, Dana White, is not a...
UFC 279 - New Blood: Three debutants, 16 wins, zero defeats
UFC 279, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) is far from a conventional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event; however, it does include some intriguing talent. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where recent tape is a luxury I’m not afforded nearly enough, we look at a trio of undefeated newcomers.
Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle
After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba, celebrates with a worm
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba threw down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, kicking off the pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cutelaba entered the 205-pound showdown unranked after a recent lackluster three-fight stretch (1-1-1)....
UFC 279 highlights: Khamzat Chimaev dominates Kevin Holland for D’Arce choke finish
Khamzat Chimaev did what he could to erase the past few days with a dominant performance last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Borz” stopped Kevin Holland with a first-round submission (D’Arce choke).
Kevin Holland releases statement after UFC 279 defeat against Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I lost an amazing grappling match’
Kevin Holland’s UFC 279 experience didn’t get any easier after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, forcing a big shuffle of half the main card fights. Holland ended up going from fighting striker Daniel Rodriguez to facing the undefeated Chechen, who is best known for his crushing grappling abilities. It...
Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy
If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 279 last night
Last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 279. Though the chaos of the 48 hours prior to the event threatened to derail the entire show, UFC 279 ended up better for it! A pair of true legends in Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson deserved their main event slot, as well as one another as opponents. Despite his botched weight cut, Khamzat Chimaev still faced a more formidable challenge to his undefeated record in Kevin Holland. The early preliminary bouts started a bit slow, but fortunately, everything heated up by the main card.
UFC 279 results: Matches to make for ‘Diaz vs Ferguson’ main card winners
UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Nate Diaz submit Tony Ferguson in the main event of the evening in what could have been the Stockton slugger’s last fight inside the Octagon...at least for a while (see it). In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev steamrolled Kevin Holland via first-round submission (highlights).
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
