ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Anthony Pettis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Light Heavyweight#Combat#Pfl Light#Octagon#Mma#Espn#Ufc 239 Back
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Le’Veon Bell cleans Adrian Peterson’s clock in battle of NFL running backs

Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 - New Blood: Three debutants, 16 wins, zero defeats

UFC 279, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) is far from a conventional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) event; however, it does include some intriguing talent. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where recent tape is a luxury I’m not afforded nearly enough, we look at a trio of undefeated newcomers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba, celebrates with a worm

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba threw down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, kicking off the pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cutelaba entered the 205-pound showdown unranked after a recent lackluster three-fight stretch (1-1-1)....
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy

If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 279 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 279. Though the chaos of the 48 hours prior to the event threatened to derail the entire show, UFC 279 ended up better for it! A pair of true legends in Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson deserved their main event slot, as well as one another as opponents. Despite his botched weight cut, Khamzat Chimaev still faced a more formidable challenge to his undefeated record in Kevin Holland. The early preliminary bouts started a bit slow, but fortunately, everything heated up by the main card.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 results: Matches to make for ‘Diaz vs Ferguson’ main card winners

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Nate Diaz submit Tony Ferguson in the main event of the evening in what could have been the Stockton slugger’s last fight inside the Octagon...at least for a while (see it). In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev steamrolled Kevin Holland via first-round submission (highlights).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy