Canyon, TX

96.9 KISS FM

New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.

Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
96.9 KISS FM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hiker dies on Palo Duro Canyon trail, autopsy ordered

Update: (Sept. 8, 10:20 a.m.) Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released updated information on the rescue Wednesday rescue efforts on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. According to officials, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to the Lighthouse Trail area on […]
96.9 KISS FM

Can You Still Drive and Get Your Kicks on Route 66?

It seems like an interesting question. Can you drive from start to finish on Route 66? Of course, we know the song but is it still possible?. Route 66 encompasses a lot of history from Chicago Illinois all the way through Los Angeles California. There are many places to stop. There is much to see. If you started on one end and drove all the way through the other would you be able to make the drive without any interruptions?
96.9 KISS FM

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
KFDA

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
96.9 KISS FM

The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police

No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

