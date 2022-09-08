Read full article on original website
New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.
Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
Tri-State Fair, Turn Center hosts Exceptional Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo. The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities. “It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe […]
Hiker dies on Palo Duro Canyon trail, autopsy ordered
Update: (Sept. 8, 10:20 a.m.) Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released updated information on the rescue Wednesday rescue efforts on the Lighthouse Trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. According to officials, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department, and Canyon Fire Department responded to the Lighthouse Trail area on […]
Can You Still Drive and Get Your Kicks on Route 66?
It seems like an interesting question. Can you drive from start to finish on Route 66? Of course, we know the song but is it still possible?. Route 66 encompasses a lot of history from Chicago Illinois all the way through Los Angeles California. There are many places to stop. There is much to see. If you started on one end and drove all the way through the other would you be able to make the drive without any interruptions?
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
abc7amarillo.com
Employee rescued after getting stuck in elevator at Owens Corning fiberglass plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An employee got stuck in an elevator at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. The plant is located south of Loop 335 and Washington. According to Randall County Fire, the elevator in the tall tower on the west end of the plant malfunctioned. The Randall County...
Amarillo’s Mysterious Pile of Dirt is Going to Be Awesome
Last week I might have been on a mission to find out why there was a giant pile of dirt in the parking lot at 45th and Teckla. This week the mystery has been solved. I found out what the heck was going on and now have an answer. Like...
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
KFDA
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Tri State Fair is Coming – A Blast From the Past
Who is ready for the Tri-State Fair to hit Amarillo at the end of next week? Does it really seem like it has been a year? I know every year we get excited. I mean fair food is definitely something we need to have in our lives. Many restaurants try...
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
What Do Brisket And A Garden Have In Common In Amarillo? Sep 17.
I recently wrote about some of the community gardens we have in the area. I think they're great, and they do an awesome job of providing neighborhoods and our communities with skills and healthy food. One of our local community gardens is having a big shindig coming up on Sep...
Photos: Amarillo’s Hidden Gem In Plain Sight; Hobo Hills
I finally did it. I took a walk along Amarillo's infamous Hobo Hills. After getting back to my vehicle, I was left with one question. Why doesn't Amarillo do more with this hidden gem?. Trails Hidden In Plain Sight. If you're completely unaware of Hobo Hills, as I once was,...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
