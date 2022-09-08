Read full article on original website
Air Conditioning Issues Prompt Early Release of a Local High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.
Band of the Week- Mighty Nixon Mustangs
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our first Band of the Week we’d like to honor are the Mighty Nixon Mustangs as they entertain their crowds once again this fall. For more headlines. click here.
Longhorns Battle but fall to Matadors
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United was fighting an uphill battle all night after falling behind to Seguin 14-0. Despite that the Longhorns fight to the end, but can’t overcome a 40-29 final score. For more headlines. click here.
Hawks Fly High over Javelinas
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata would have little problem with Crystal City in week three as the Hawks win it 41-0 to improve to 2-1 on the season. For more headlines. click here.
Friday Football Fever Week 3 (9/9)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy night around the Gateway City in high school football with both United and Nixon at home, plus Zapata, Bruni and Hebbronville in play, and we give away our latest player and band of the week awards. For more headlines. click here.
Player of the Week- United’s Juan Reyes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United’s Juan Reyes found the end zone three times last Thursday night as the Longhorns top SA Marshall and he earns our latest Player of the Week honors. For more headlines. click here.
Drier, Sunnier Early Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A frontal system is weakening, and will become a wind shift line with similar weather on both sides of the boundary. Drier air will bring sunnier weather through Tuesday. By Thursday, a slightly deeper layer of gulf moisture will arrive, bring a slight chance of scattered showers late week and next weekend. Temperatures will be nearly steady, perhaps a degree or two cooler at night early/midweek.
CBP to close International Bridge #2 to Honor 9/11 Attack Victims
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection officials share a traffic alert for those crossing into Nuevo Laredo on Sunday, September 11, 2022. On Sunday, traffic will be halted from 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at the International Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. CBP Officials will hold a 21st Anniversary remembrance ceremony...
Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated kidnaping. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Alexa de la Rosa. She is five feet, three inches, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
Jury selection underway for man accused of 2019 murder
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is underway for the man accused of breaking into a home, shooting a man, and allegedly causing his death. The shooting happened on May 3, 2019, at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 66-year-old man...
Mustangs Can’t Stop Cardinals
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a rough night for Nixon as they can’t clip the Cardinals wings, falling to Southside 36-0 For more headlines. click here.
Encinal Traffic Stop ends in Arrest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A traffic stop in Encinal ends with an arrest of a man and three undocumented immigrants. This week the Encinal Police Department conducted a traffic stop off interstate 35 and Texas Highway 44. During this traffic, stop officers said they noticed several people trying to hide.
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
