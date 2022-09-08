Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor-area leaders call for reinstating strong polluter-pay laws in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County leaders officially went on record this week calling for reinstatement of strong polluter-pay laws in Michigan. Citing toxic chemical threats to local waters and the city’s drinking water from the Huron River — specially the expanding Gelman dioxane plume and upstream discharges of PFAS and hexavalent chromium by Tribar Technologies in Wixom — local officials are urging the Michigan Legislature to act.
Detroit News
Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election
An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
Eastern Michigan University, faculty union reach tentative agreement to end strike
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has reached a tentative contract agreement with its faculty union, bringing an end to a strike that started last week. EMU announced the agreement with the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors late Sunday, Sept. 11, after a “marathon bargaining session” between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams during the weekend that went late into Saturday and Sunday.
25 proposals headed to Washtenaw County voters in November
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in jurisdictions across Washtenaw County will decide 25 local tax proposals and ballot measures when they head to the polls in November. They include a 20-year tax to fight climate change and boost environmental sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, a long-discussed $8.4-million bond proposal for a new or updated Dexter fire station and a bond proposal for improvements to Saline Area Schools facilities.
Arab American News
Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district
DEARBORN HEIGHTS – During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
Ann Arbor park basketball courts in rough shape, but city plans to change that
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent evening practicing his jump shot at Ann Arbor’s Olson Park, Jitao Wang was careful to avoid cracks in the basketball court, which he noted wasn’t level. The University of Michigan graduate student research assistant said he hits the city’s courts...
Detroit News
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people in Ann Arbor bathrooms free on bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people going to the bathroom in Ann Arbor is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted Friday, Sept. 9, for Erric Desean Morton who is accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Michigan State University board in contract discussions with school president
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees are in discussions with President Samuel Stanley regarding his employment contract, the university confirmed Monday, Sept. 12. The discussions are taking place, said MSU Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant, who did not provide additional details about why the talks are...
These Michigan universities are among top public schools in the nation, U.S. News rankings say
The University of Michigan remains the third best public university in the United States in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings released Monday, Sept. 12. UM finished behind only the University of California Los Angeles and University of California Berkeley, which tied for 20th in the national rankings.
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
michiganchronicle.com
Wayne County Families Encouraged to Enroll Children in No-Cost Preschool for 2022-23 Year
Wayne RESA is inviting eligible families in Detroit and across Wayne County to enroll their 4-year-old children in no-cost preschool through the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), a state-funded program that serves nearly 9,000 children through the county annually. Wayne RESA has worked with partners to open nearly 150 new...
Judge refuses to order striking East Michigan University professors back to the classroom
Days after Eastern Michigan University filed a complaint in court, a judge has denied a request to order faculty members back to work as hundreds of professors remain on strike Friday morning.
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
fox2detroit.com
'Clean it up or shut it down': Protest held outside closed Lafayette Coney Island for rat droppings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island remains ordered closed after rat droppings were found by health inspectors - following social media videos catching the rodents in action at the longtime Detroit staple. "Having a rat infestation, continuing to sell food and then telling the city they’re going to close...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
