Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor-area leaders call for reinstating strong polluter-pay laws in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County leaders officially went on record this week calling for reinstatement of strong polluter-pay laws in Michigan. Citing toxic chemical threats to local waters and the city’s drinking water from the Huron River — specially the expanding Gelman dioxane plume and upstream discharges of PFAS and hexavalent chromium by Tribar Technologies in Wixom — local officials are urging the Michigan Legislature to act.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Jumbotron set to bring anti-abortion message to EMU ahead of election

An anti-abortion group is bringing its viewpoint to Eastern Michigan University's campus this week with a large-screen television less than two months before Michigan voters cast ballots on an abortion rights ballot measure. Created Equal plans to broadcast its message and images of abortion procedures and aborted fetuses on an...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Eastern Michigan University, faculty union reach tentative agreement to end strike

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has reached a tentative contract agreement with its faculty union, bringing an end to a strike that started last week. EMU announced the agreement with the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors late Sunday, Sept. 11, after a “marathon bargaining session” between the administration and faculty union bargaining teams during the weekend that went late into Saturday and Sunday.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

25 proposals headed to Washtenaw County voters in November

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in jurisdictions across Washtenaw County will decide 25 local tax proposals and ballot measures when they head to the polls in November. They include a 20-year tax to fight climate change and boost environmental sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, a long-discussed $8.4-million bond proposal for a new or updated Dexter fire station and a bond proposal for improvements to Saline Area Schools facilities.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Arab American News

Two D7 School Board members resign on rumors that they aren’t residents of the district

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – During a recent Dearborn Heights’ District 7 School Board of Education meeting, it was announced that two board members resigned. It was announced by a former board member, Virginia Morgan, at the beginning of the meeting that two members of the board had resigned from their positions because they do not and have not lived in the district.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
ANN ARBOR, MI
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Ann Arbor News

Police working to identify hundreds of people secretly recorded in Ann Arbor bathrooms

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police are in the process of trying to identify upwards of 200 people who were unaware someone was recording them using public bathrooms in Ann Arbor. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 7, on 12 felony counts in connection with an Ann Arbor police investigation alleging he hid cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people using them.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

