villages-news.com
Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path
Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with dog arrested on DUI charge after leaving bar
A Wildwood man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a local bar. William Samuel Pinney, 45, was found with his dog Wednesday in a white 2010 Chevrolet van at the Marsh Bend Outlet Park in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The engine was running, the report noted.
villages-news.com
CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue
Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
villages-news.com
Winifred fence replacement rescheduled for later this month
Fence replacement in the Village of Winifred has been rescheduled for later this month. Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacements Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 26. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102.
WESH
Boil water notice issued for Marion County communities, utility officials say
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for some Marion County communities. Marion County Utilities said places in the area of Village and Silver Spring communities fall under the notice. Water used for daily tasks such as cooking, drinking and brushing teeth should be boiled until MCU notifies residents that...
WCJB
Crash in Dunnellon left one woman dead and four people in the hospital
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and four people are severely hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was driving four passengers on SW 180th Ave. She drove through the intersection of CR 484 and hit a gate, fence posts,...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after wild outburst at Lighthouse jailed after skipping court date
A North Carolina woman arrested in March after a wild outburst at a restaurant in The Villages has been jailed after skipping a court date. Kara Lynne Johnson, 44, of Raleigh, N.C. was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was being held over the weekend on $11,000 bond.
click orlando
Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman from Homosassa was killed Saturday night and her four passengers were seriously injured in a crash near an intersection in Dunnellon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred just south of the intersection of SW 160th Avenue and SW Highway...
Riverview Woman Killed When Crossing US-19 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Riverview woman was killed when crossing US-19 in Pasco County Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say around 10:50 pm Saturday, an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old Spring Hill Man, was traveling southbound on US-19. At
ocala-news.com
Driver killed, 4 passengers seriously injured in single-vehicle crash near Cannon Farms in Dunnellon
A 27-year-old driver was killed and four passengers were seriously injured after their sedan crashed into a gate and several trees near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon on Saturday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the sedan was traveling southbound...
villages-news.com
‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square
A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages. The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Volusia County, road shut down. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare
I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com
Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart officially on ‘patrol’
The Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart is officially on “patrol.”. Officer David Perry of the police department said the golf cart will strictly be used for community outreach and offers a way in which to “engage with the public.”. Villagers are likely to see the new...
villages-news.com
Great Blue Heron Hiding In Tall Grass Near Rohan Recreation Center In The Villages
This great blue heron was sheltering under tall grasses to help him keep cool from the summer heat near the Rohan Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after car crash sends her to ER
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a car crash sent her to a local emergency room. Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Too many speeders in The Villages
I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
villages-news.com
Residents furious about growing short-term rental market in The Villages
A two-bedroom two-bath villa complete with a new gas-powered golf cart for only $99 per night? Sounds hard to beat. Well, how about $84 per night for three bedrooms and two bathrooms ideal for housing up to six people? That gem, also with a golf cart, can be found in the Village of Fenney. It also boasts an air fryer, ninja coffee maker with a built-in milk frother.
Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.
