ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path

Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man with dog arrested on DUI charge after leaving bar

A Wildwood man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a local bar. William Samuel Pinney, 45, was found with his dog Wednesday in a white 2010 Chevrolet van at the Marsh Bend Outlet Park in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The engine was running, the report noted.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue

Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Winifred fence replacement rescheduled for later this month

Fence replacement in the Village of Winifred has been rescheduled for later this month. Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacements Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 26. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Traffic
City
The Villages, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after wild outburst at Lighthouse jailed after skipping court date

A North Carolina woman arrested in March after a wild outburst at a restaurant in The Villages has been jailed after skipping a court date. Kara Lynne Johnson, 44, of Raleigh, N.C. was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was being held over the weekend on $11,000 bond.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Going East#County Road#Snowbird#Morse#Mallory Square#Buena Vista Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says SR 200 is a nightmare

I moved here to be near my daughter’s family. I lived in St. Pete Beach for over 30 years and had to put up with tourist traffic along with the locals. We also had our share of snowbirds. But that doesn’t come close to the traffic on SR 200.
villages-news.com

Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart officially on ‘patrol’

The Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart is officially on “patrol.”. Officer David Perry of the police department said the golf cart will strictly be used for community outreach and offers a way in which to “engage with the public.”. Villagers are likely to see the new...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after car crash sends her to ER

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a car crash sent her to a local emergency room. Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
COLEMAN, FL
villages-news.com

Too many speeders in The Villages

I worry about the mentality of people who speed. I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all. I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Residents furious about growing short-term rental market in The Villages

A two-bedroom two-bath villa complete with a new gas-powered golf cart for only $99 per night? Sounds hard to beat. Well, how about $84 per night for three bedrooms and two bathrooms ideal for housing up to six people? That gem, also with a golf cart, can be found in the Village of Fenney. It also boasts an air fryer, ninja coffee maker with a built-in milk frother.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy