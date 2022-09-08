ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year's Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui County, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business

PAIA, Maui — White sand beaches, world-class surf breaks and yoga studios lend Paia a decidedly laid-back, hippy vibe. A dharma center, vegan food offerings and a non-denominational temple enhance this coastal enclave's peaceful energy. But Paia's surface-level Zen contrasts sharply with a simmering feud between local businessman Michael Baskin and the Maui County Planning Department, specifically its director.
PAIA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County Federal Credit Union awards $10K in scholarships

Maui County Federal Credit Union awarded 10 students each with $1,000 scholarships towards their college education. Over the past 21 years, Maui County FCU has awarded scholarships totaling $267,000 to Maui County students pursuing higher education. "Maui County Federal Credit Union is proud to be able support Maui's future leaders...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

More dates available for Wailuku's Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Additional dates available for public use are from:. Sept. 23...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

New population of invasive little fire ants discovered in Haʻikū

A new population of the invasive little fire ants has been discovered in Haʻikū. The Maui Invasive Species Committee received a report of stinging ants in west Haʻikū late last month, via the Statewide Pest Hotline, 643pest.org. A community member reported painful stings from tiny, red ants inside their home.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
themolokaidispatch.com

Witnesses Knocking on Doors Again

Jehovah's Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Molokai and the rest of Maui County beginning Sept. 1, when a two-and-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 1.3 million Jehovah's Witnesses in the 13,000 congregations in the U.S.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Abandoned Maui home creates problems for local residents

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- The lease for a boarded up home in Waiehu Kou was canceled back in 2017, because the previous lessee defaulted on the mortgage. "From 2017 to 2022, nothing has happened," explains nearby resident Punahele Ho'opi'i.
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thief targets Maui performing arts venue forcing play cancellation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a break-in at the Maui Academy of Performing Arts in Wailuku. It happened sometime Monday. The academy canceled Thursday's performance of "Almost Maine" after a burglar stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, props and personal items. The theater says...
WAILUKU, HI
scoringlive.com

No. 13 Maui grinds out win over Kamehameha-Maui

Maui leaned on its defense and found just enough offense to eke out a 10-3 win over a determined Kamehameha-Maui squad Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. "The defense played phenomenal tonight," said Maui QB Joe Cariaga."We couldn't really move the ball so they really bailed us out tonight. I'm really proud of our defense."
KAHULUI, HI

