WWE

Fightful

Bianca Belair Set To Defend Women's Title On 9/12 WWE Raw

An open challenge is set for WWE Raw. Bianca Belair looks to continue proving that she is the fightingEST women's champion in WWE today. WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship in an open Challenge on Monday, September 12. Most recently, Bianca has been in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the triumvirate of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley.
WWE
Fightful

Tommaso Ciampa Recalls Pitching Cruiserweight Classic Match, Reflects On ROH Exit

Tommaso Ciampa recalls pitching his match with Johnny Gargano for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and looks back on his departure from Ring of Honor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been linked together since they entered WWE. While they have been a part of numerous NXT TakeOvers classics against one another, the first time the WWE Universe saw them going one-on-one with each other was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Stars React To CM Punk's AEW Scrum, Fight

CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
WWE
Fightful

More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More

Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
VIDEO GAMES
Fightful

Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes

The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
WWE
NewsBreak
Fightful

WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29

Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
WWE
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Got Offer From Startup Wrestling Company

Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Fightful

Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center

A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE
Fightful

Karrion Kross: I Feel Good About My WWE Return, This Is Exactly Where I Want To Be

Karrion Kross discusses his return to WWE and says he's chasing the goal he had during his initial run. WWE released Kross, a two-time NXT Champion on November 4, 2021, in a wave of budget cuts. He returned to the company on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he attacked former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and he has been feuding with the fan-favorite ever since.
WWE
Fightful

