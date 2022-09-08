Read full article on original website
Great-O-Khan weighs in on AEW. Great-O-Khan was part of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, entering the show as one half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions alongside Jeff Cobb. Cobb & Great-O-Khan would lose the titles to FTR (Cash Harwood & Dax Wheeler) in a three-way tag team match that also included Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta).
An open challenge is set for WWE Raw. Bianca Belair looks to continue proving that she is the fightingEST women's champion in WWE today. WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship in an open Challenge on Monday, September 12. Most recently, Bianca has been in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the triumvirate of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley.
ECW Press has confirmed more information about the upcoming autobiography of Debrah Miceli, also known as WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze or Madusa in WCW. "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story", written by Miceli and Greg Oliver of Slam Wrestling, will be released on April 18, 2023.
Dax Harwood refuses to laugh at a meme that pokes fun at FTR's lack of a tag team title shot. Fans continue to point out that, while FTR remains the top-ranked team in AEW, they still haven't gotten a shot at the titles, despite the fact that they hold the gold in ROH, AAA, and NJPW.
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 9, 2022. - DC's Black Adam, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, put out a new trailer last night. You can see the new preview linked above. - PWI has released a new graphic detailing when the PWI 500 will come...
Tommaso Ciampa recalls pitching his match with Johnny Gargano for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and looks back on his departure from Ring of Honor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been linked together since they entered WWE. While they have been a part of numerous NXT TakeOvers classics against one another, the first time the WWE Universe saw them going one-on-one with each other was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.
CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
Kofi Kingston has a solution for Sami Zayn. "The Honorary Uce" has come under fire in recent weeks as his allegiance to The Bloodline has been questioned, given his ties with Kevin Owens. The latter has encouraged his friend to stand up for himself, but Zayn remains committed to proving his loyalty to the faction.
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 10, 2022. - As reported by Wrestlenomics, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV on September 8 at 10 pm, was watched by 46,000 viewers on average, including about 8,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was the lowest viewership since late July.
The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
Flash Morgan Webster was released by WWE, and had re-signed a new deal just prior. However, Fightful has learned that Webster was actually still injured at the time of his WWE release. We've learned that Webster signed a NXT UK deal in 2018, but then upgraded to an NXT deal...
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 11 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Wenatchee, WA (9/11) WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles: The Uso’s (c) def. The New Day. Drew...
A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
Bobby Fish and CM Punk wrestled on the October 27 episode of AEW Dynamite with Punk picking up the victory. Punk won with his trademark GTS, though Fish kicked out at 3.1, leading to some confusion as to whether or not the match was over. Speaking to Joey G of...
Karrion Kross discusses his return to WWE and says he's chasing the goal he had during his initial run. WWE released Kross, a two-time NXT Champion on November 4, 2021, in a wave of budget cuts. He returned to the company on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he attacked former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and he has been feuding with the fan-favorite ever since.
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 11, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW) RJ City gets a taste of Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. See the full video above. - Did MJF put Josh Allen on the map? You decide. - ShopAEW.com has a...
