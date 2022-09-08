ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU students react to Queen Elizabeth II's death at age 96

By Liz Nass
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NbGb_0hnX9BWb00

State News Archive

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Queen’s death resonates in Oakland County

Martin French was just 19 years old when he shook hands with the future King Charles III. But Thursday afternoon, that wasn’t French’s first thought as a British subject, who moved to Oakland County 10 years ago from Oxford, England. The 49-year-old managing director of Berylls Strategy Advisors...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Students share predictions for "Midnights", Taylor Swift's new album

On Aug. 28, environmental geography junior Jenna Drew's roommate was already in bed when she heard yelling coming from the other room. The yelling was coming from Drew, who was tuned into the Video Music Awards, or VMAs, and had just heard Taylor Swift announce that she would be releasing a new album on Oct. 21."I know a lot of people had rumored that she was going to release something, but I thought it was just going to be another re-recording," Drew said. "I didn't think it would be a whole new album."   "Midnights" will be Swift's 10th studio album....
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

President Stanley's contract under discussion, spokesperson confirms

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s contract with Michigan State University is under discussion with the Board of Trustees.Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant confirmed that "the board and the president are evaluating his contract," on Sunday afternoon.In an article published on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press said the "tipping point" was the resignation of former Broad College of Business dean Sanjay Gupta. On Aug. 12, the university released a statement saying Gupta had resigned "amid concerns about his leadership of the college and also a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies."Trustee Dan Kelly released a statement announcing the Board of Trustees hired outside legal counsel to investigate the resignation on Aug. 30. The issue was brought up during the board's Sept. 9 meeting when the trustees were asked to vote on the appointment of professor and interim associate dean Judith Whipple to interim dean of the Broad College of Business.Whipple was appointed at the meeting by a vote of 5-2 and one abstention. Kelly stated his opposition to the appointment saying the administration should wait until the investigation has been completed. Trustee Pat O'Keefe agreed, saying he thought the board should give Gupta a "due process hearing."
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Stanley's contract under discussion, faculty senate members concerned

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s contract with Michigan State University is under discussion with the Board of Trustees.Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant confirmed that "the board and the president are evaluating his contract," on Sunday afternoon.MSU Faculty Senate and Steering Committee president Karen Kelly-Blake and vice president Stephanie Anthony said they are "gravely concerned about the trustees' reported intention to oust President Samuel L. Stanley Jr." in a press release Sunday night. The statement said "that the Board of Trustees communicate with faculty leadership in a deliberative and substantive way before any decisions are made.""Extraordinary actions require extraordinary justifications," the statement...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

"Pitch Perfect" but better: the Acafellas

With agile notes and perfectly synchronized harmonies, the MSU Acafellas are a force to be reckoned with. The Tenor-Tenor-Bass a capella group, formed in 1996, showcases nine male singers that compete in international competitions, perform for hire at public functions and have a lot of fun doing it."We sing anything," Acafellas vice president Josh Morrisey said. "A lot of our arrangements we do are written by current members, former members, we have a huge alumni base to help us out. For example, we've done 'Happier' by Marshmello because one of our alumni loved EDM. We did 'Colder Weather' because I'm...
EAST LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
Detroit News

Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Msu#Great Britain#Uk#State News Archive
The State News, Michigan State University

The Dinner Table: Greek Life (with Melanie Soverinsky)

Host Griffin Wiles and sports reporter Melanie Soverinsky discuss Greek Life at Michigan State University. Melanie talks about experiences with sorority life and past collaborations with fraternities. This semester's first episode of The Dinner Table: "The Dinner Table" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Griffin WilesGuest(s): Melanie SoverinskyEdited by: SaMya Overall and Shakyra Mabone
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The State News, Michigan State University

The Price is Right Live: popular game show coming to East Lansing

The Price is Right Live is coming to the Wharton Center on Oct. 23, giving students the opportunity to win big prizes by participating in this popular game show. Contestants will participate in games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase for a chance to win a share of the $12 million being offered. Wharton Center Manager of Public Relations Bob Hoffman said that the show was sold out when it visited East Lansing in 2012. The excitement was so high that when Hoffman was working the event, a woman saw his The Price is Right shirt and loved...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students share their favorite on-campus study spots

Neuroscience senior Anjali Desai has a hefty workload - she balances two majors, two minors and lab work. Most of her courses are STEM-based. When her responsibilities begin to pile up, Desai, like many other MSU students, seeks refuge in one of her favorite study spots. While all students' workloads might not be as substantial as hers, they will more than likely find themselves looking to escape distractions and disturbances, seeking somewhere they can get to work. When deadlines are looming and procrastination is powerful, retreat to these spots for much-needed cram sessions.Popular study spotsLocated just north of the Red Cedar River at...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'Art is something that is not elitist': Board of Broad Art Museum seeks accessibility

With the staff of Eli & Edythe Broad Art Museum in charge of curating exhibits, programming educational events and connecting with the community, the team needs another leg to stand on. The Board of Directors gives Broad the boost they need in the arts community of Greater Lansing.Chair of the board Alan Ross said that the advisory board is comprised of individuals that are interested in the museum, the arts and MSU. Though Ross himself is an MSU grad, many people on the board are not."It's a diverse board," Ross said. "They're representing the region. The community across the board...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
840
Followers
506
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy