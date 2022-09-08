Read full article on original website
Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
Grand opening date announced for Publix in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been asking the question for weeks: when will the new Publix open? Good news- we have an answer. A grand opening celebration for the new supermarket on Highway 52 is set for Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 a.m. The store was slated to open […]
Where's Matteo? Part Two
Bow-Wow! What a week Matteo has had! He and his handler, Scott Danback, logged training hours, community service hours, and even won a statewide contest for Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS). Matteo had a goal of raising $4,000 for PAALS to support their work and he far exceeded that goal by raising over $6,000! People from all over our state voted and Matteo won in a tight race for first with 6,306 votes.
This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in South Carolina.
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
City of Columbia to host event providing financial and professional assistance for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia will be hosting an All Access event for professional assistance on Sept. 15 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The two-part session will focus on providing financial and professional guidance for small business owners, and grant-funding opportunities for non-profit organizations. The City...
Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources
GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
Be Pro, Be Proud program at F.E. DuBose
With a name like “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” you are sure to grab the attention of the community. That is exactly what Governor McMaster hopes to do with his new initiative to focus on professional vocational education in South Carolina to create a stronger workforce. One of...
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
