Manning, SC

News19 WLTX

Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival. “It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WTGS

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
manninglive.com

Where's Matteo? Part Two

Bow-Wow! What a week Matteo has had! He and his handler, Scott Danback, logged training hours, community service hours, and even won a statewide contest for Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS). Matteo had a goal of raising $4,000 for PAALS to support their work and he far exceeded that goal by raising over $6,000! People from all over our state voted and Matteo won in a tight race for first with 6,306 votes.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
SWANSEA, SC
News19 WLTX

How music is helping prisoners in Lee Correctional Facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 'Music to your ears' is a phrase that has a different meaning for some inmates at Lee Correctional Institution. In 2014, Claire Bryant, a University of South Carolina Professor, took her talents to Lee, providing music-making workshops. She is part of a Carnegie-Hall affiliated collective called DECODA.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources

GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Be Pro, Be Proud program at F.E. DuBose

With a name like “Be Pro, Be Proud SC” you are sure to grab the attention of the community. That is exactly what Governor McMaster hopes to do with his new initiative to focus on professional vocational education in South Carolina to create a stronger workforce. One of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
COLUMBIA, SC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

