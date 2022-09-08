Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Shooting anniversary has police asking for help
16-year-old Josiah Sanders, a student at Lower Richland High School, was shot and killed along the 1400 block of McQueen street in Columbia. No one has been caught.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has announced that Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin was the victim of a homicide at Hallmark Apartments. According to KSCO, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9. Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Elgin area man killed in Lugoff apartment shooting identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was found shot dead at an apartment complex in Lugoff on Friday afternoon. Kershaw County Coroner David West said that his office was called to Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments at 4:49 p.m. following a shooting at the location.
wfxb.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Dillon County Nightclub Shooting
After being pulled over by police in Kershaw County, a man has been arrested and charged with murder. Last weekend a shooting at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County resulted in a death. The Suspect Sincere Davis was heading back to Dillon County to turn himself in when he was pulled over. Davis went live through video on social media stating that he is innocent and will beat the charges against him.
The Post and Courier
Video captures law enforcement pursuit that ends in gunfire, 3 arrests in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released video footage from a Sept. 7 high-speed pursuit that ended with a deputy firing his gun and the arrest of three masked young men. No one was hit by the warning shot fired into the dirt, authorities say. One man...
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
manninglive.com
Animal Cruelty in our county
On August 27th Jamie Cutter and his dog Diva were in town on business. “I have had Diva for 12 years, I take her everywhere I go.” said Cutter. Cutter, who works in real estate and the chimney business, was in Clarendon for a few nights doing some chimney work in Taw Caw.
Lugoff shooting leaves one dead; suspect in custody
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in Lugoff. On Friday evening, the sheriff's office sent out a press release with information about 36-year-old Trevor Polynice Samuel of Lugoff who was wanted in connection with the incident.
WIS-TV
Wanted man arrested in connection with Lugoff homicide
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was wanted for murder in Kershaw County. Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested without incident, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department. He will be booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center, and charged with murder. Deputies responded to a shooting incident around...
coladaily.com
Columbia murder of 16-year-old remains unsolved one year later
The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the murder of a 16-year-old, one year after the crime. Josiah Sanders was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2021 at 4193 McQueen St. According to the police department, investigators have followed leads but there is a lack of public cooperation and helpful tips in the case.
columbiapd.net
Two Female CPD Officers Given Servant-Leadership Award
Congratulations are in order for two female Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers for receiving the ‘Servant-Leadership’ Award from the Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Reverend Brian Marsh said, “We at Eastminster desire to do more to acknowledge and affirm front line First Responders who go above and beyond in the...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Monday Headlines: Inmate dead after prison fight & Four people dead after vehicle hits train
Monday headlines: An inmate is dead after a fight at Broad River Correctional Institution. Four people are dead after a vehicle hit a train in Florence.
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
WTGS
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
WIS-TV
CPD: fatal collision leaves one dead, one injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced a fatal collision occurred on the 7400 block of Monticello Road. According to CPD, two cars were involved in the incident. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
live5news.com
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning. Deputies say they responded to the Family Dollar on Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:15 a.m. for a reported armed robbery in progress. Lt. Rick Carson says both Dorchester County deputies...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for man accused of hotel robbery
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for a man suspected of robbing a hotel clerk on last Wednesday. LOCAL FIRST | Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled. Officials say deputies were called to a Citadel Road hotel, where...
Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
