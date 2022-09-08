ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season

Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie

Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1

Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday

Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Injures hamstring

Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's season opener, Allen caught all four of his targets for 66 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Jalen Guyton and/or DeAndre Carter would be candidates to see added snaps behind fellow WRs Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1

Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Texans' Nico Collins: Two catches in Week 1

Collins brought in two of three targets for 26 yards in the Texans' 20-20 overtime tie with the Colts on Sunday. Collins drew the start alongside Brandin Cooks, but he was able to deliver only modest numbers overall. The second-year wideout has the talent to make an impact in the offense over the course of the season while developing alongside fellow sophomore Davis Mills, but a Week 2 surge may be an uphill battle with a road matchup against the Broncos on tap next Sunday.
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1

Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Inks massive extension

The Colts and Nelson agreed to terms on a four-year extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. According to Schefter, the new deal averages $20 million per season and includes $60 million guaranteed, establishing Nelson as the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With the contract in place, Nelson now is locked in with the Colts through 2026, which will be his age-30 campaign.
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers significant injury

James tore his left Achilles tendon according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. James joined the Ravens last offseason and missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. Now he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season with a similar injury. James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Staley, who is still recovering from a 2021 season-ending ankle injury.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team

Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster

The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 from scrimmage

Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers. Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.
Eagles' Derek Barnett: Leaves with injury

Barnett (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against the Lions. Barnett's current absence will leave the Eagles thin on the edges, and likely impact their pass rush abilities. In his absence, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will likely see extra snaps.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Doesn't return to Sunday's game

Watson suffered a chest injury during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Watson failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's season opener, and he was unable to return to the game after sustaining a chest injury during the second half. His availability for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers isn't yet clear.
