ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook. Fortunately, Costco offers a number of frozen foods that make for easy meals, sides and snacks.

Shop Smarter: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam's Club
Be Aware: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Here are some of the best frozen foods to stock up on at Costco for busy fall days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HW8Py_0hnX8zBM00

Kellogg's Eggo Waffles

Mornings can be a scramble, so opting for an easy meal like frozen waffles can help you get out the door on time.

"You can get a huge box of 72 waffles for around $12, and they make a super fast and easy breakfast during the week when you want something more than cold cereal but don't have time for eggs and toast or oatmeal," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqdQO_0hnX8zBM00

Dr. Praeger's Organic California Veggie Burgers

This easy dinner is a healthy option for the whole family.

"These are gluten-free veggie burgers, and you can get 12 of them for around $13.11 or so -- that works out to $1.09 per burger patty," Ramhold said. "All you have to do then is pick up buns and add a side of some kind. These are great to keep on hand because they're healthier than fast food, but they cook up in a flash -- especially if you have an air fryer."

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uON1_0hnX8zBM00

Garden Lites Spinach Egg White Frittatas

These frozen frittatas make for another quick and easy breakfast option. Ramhold said they are comparable to Starbucks' sous vide egg bites.

"These are gluten-free, nut-free, low sugar, wheat-free and shellfish-free, so they'll fit with practically any diet you're conforming to," she said. "Each one is a serving, so a box of 20 is about 76 cents each, or $15.29 for the whole box. They heat up in 45 seconds in the microwave, which means you can have an easy but filling and warm breakfast for those cold mornings in no time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWDfb_0hnX8zBM00

Kirkland Signature Italian Style Beef Meatballs

"If you have a standing pasta night on your meal plan, this is a great way to save yourself time," Ramhold said. "These come in 6-pound bags for $21.85, which is about $3.64 per pound or 23 cents per ounce. You can easily turn these into a filling for meatball subs, cook them in a cream sauce or serve them up with your pasta of choice, but either way, these are a shortcut to a fast dinner that's perfect for cooler nights."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnFXb_0hnX8zBM00

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

These frozen mozzarella sticks make for an easy snack when hosting your kids' friends or your own friends for game day.

"Five pounds of mozzarella sticks for $17.48 is a good thing to keep on hand if you'll be entertaining this fall," Ramhold said. "They're a nice snack on their own as well, but they definitely shine alongside other typical game day foods like barbecue cocktail franks, pigs-in-a-blanket and hot dips."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAWnA_0hnX8zBM00

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu or Ling Ling Chicken and Vegetable Potstickers

Just add rice and some veggies to these frozen items, and you have yourself a convenient and tasty dinner.

"The potstickers are $13 for 4.2 pounds, while the mandu is $15.18 for 3 pounds, so they're both great budget-friendly options -- especially compared to shopping for the same items at standard grocery stores," Ramhold said. "They're both quick to prepare as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxXS6_0hnX8zBM00

Kirkland Signature Lasagna

"It doesn't get much easier than a pan of lasagna you just throw into the oven," Ramhold said. "It comes in two varieties -- an Italian sausage and beef variety for $18.46 and a standard beef lasagna for $18.14, so you can pick whichever one you (or your family) will like better. The Italian sausage and beef lasagna is 3 pounds, while the standard beef variety is a whopping 6 pounds. Either way, they'll feed a crowd, so it's perfect for large families or even dinner parties without all the work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4vdA_0hnX8zBM00

RealGood Foods Grande Chicken Enchiladas

Marie Clark, founder of the Costco blog CostContessa , said these frozen enchiladas are one of her favorite frozen meals at Costco.

"They're gluten-free, low-carb and loaded with protein," she said. "I prefer to bake them in the oven for about 30 minutes, but in a pinch, these are still delicious right out of the microwave in only five minutes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD1hG_0hnX8zBM00

Gary's QuickSteak

Clark also recommends this frozen steak, which is a new item to Costco.

"This thin-sliced sirloin steak cooks quickly and can be used as a shortcut to make a number of meals," she said. "We use it to make Philly cheesesteaks, steak tacos, enchiladas and a variety of pasta dinners."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtYxE_0hnX8zBM00

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Frozen pizzas are often a crowd pleaser. Among Costco's numerous offerings, Josh Tyler, CEO of the product review site Tell Me Best , recommends the two-pack of Motor City Pizza Co.'s deep dish pizza.

"This particular brand doesn't taste like the frozen pizza that it is," he said. "Once heated, it tastes like it is freshly made, and its flavors really will give you the most bang for your buck. It is one of the most popular Costco items this fall and all the hype behind this Detroit-style pizza is not an understatement.

"Motor City Pizza Co. beats its competitors at only $13.99 for a two-pack of pizza," he continued. "Comparatively, one box of Domino's pizza alone can cost $17.99, while Papa John's will make you spend about $13 to $20 per pie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqSDW_0hnX8zBM00

Kirkland Signature Wild Pacific Mahi-Mahi

This frozen fish makes for a great dinner entree.

"The price is less than supermarkets and the quality is always perfect," said Teri Gault, founder of The Grocery Game and author of "Shop Smart, Save More." "I love the Mahi-Mahi for busy days because they're individually vacuum sealed and frozen. On my busiest of days, at the last minute, I thaw them in a bowl of cold water, pat them dry and cook them in a pan. They cook up quickly and perfectly in minutes -- it takes about 15 minutes from prep to finish."

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Foods#Fast Food#Pizzeria#Frozen Pizza#Food Drink#Americans
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
192K+
Followers
13K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy