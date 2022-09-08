ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
A tumultuous offseason for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches its merciful end, and now the 45-year-old quarterback will face a tough Week 1 test against a formidable Cowboys unit to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season.

Can Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy lead Dallas to an NFC East division title in 2022? Their first test comes at 8:25 p.m. ET Sunday against a dangerous road opponent.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game:

Buccaneers at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Team-by-team record projections: Predicting the 2022 records for every NFL team

Super Bowl Predictions: Season predictions from USA TODAY staff: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and more

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 28

I’m not buying reports about Tom Brady not being invested and won’t believe that until I see it on the field. Questions along the offensive line concern me with Dallas. The Bucs roster is stronger and a field goal line is quite appealing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2FzY_0hnX8PbK00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 28, Cowboys 17

Tom Brady took some time off this preseason, but he’ll kick off his 23rd, and perhaps final NFL season, with another Week 1 win. The Buccaneers’ continuity will shine brighter than the Cowboys’ in this one. And I think Dallas just got another penalty while typing this.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 28, Buccaneers 20

With so much attention on the Cowboys’ injured left tackle, the more pressing void is Tampa Bay’s weakened offensive line. That should allow Dallas to thrive on the Sunday night stage.

Jarrett Bell: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 26

Nate Davis: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 24

Tyler Dragon: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 24

Parker Gabriel: Buccaneers 28, Cowboys 27

Mike Jones: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 23

