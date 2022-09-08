ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vc1Y5_0hnX8Oxp00

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company's building about the Inflation Reduction Act's impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Thursday at an event with advocates and green energy companies in Ankeny.

The congresswoman met with 1 Source Solar, an Ankeny company that installs solar panels at homes, farms and businesses in central Iowa, to talk about how the act could help similar local businesses and their customers.

Axne was the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for the roughly $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in August . The wide-ranging legislation included measures supporting a shift to renewable energy sources, lowering prescription drug prices and hiring more IRS agents.

The green energy measures will not just help America fight climate change, advocates said at the press conference, but create new jobs for Iowans and lower energy costs. Charlie Wishman, Iowa AFL-CIO president, said that this act, alongside the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act , will improve economic opportunities for Iowa workers while fighting climate change.

“We have to do something about climate change,” Wishman said. “ But if we’re going to do this, it needs to be not just better for the environment but better for workers as well.”

The measure is predicted to create 900,000 jobs in green energy fields, according to Axne, and reduce household energy costs up to $200 annually. Some of Axne’s proposals made it into the signed draft of the Inflation Reduction Act, including steps to advocate for biofuels and wind energy. Giving tax benefits and credits to help Iowans who embrace green energy is not just good for the environment, she said, but will help Iowa’s economy.

The act will also help young Iowans, she said. The younger generation wants meaningful work, she said, and the jobs created in renewable energy fit that description.

“We also know that what we do right now will determine kids’ futures,” Axne said. “… This piece of legislation is a monumental piece of legislation to help us, in a positive way, impact that.”

Republicans have criticized the act’s green energy measures, saying that the spending bill will increase costs for middle- and low-income taxpayers. At the Iowa State Fair, Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn, who is running against Axne in the November election, told a crowd at the Des Moines Register Soapbox in August that provisions in the act like the credit for purchasing an electric vehicle would be inaccessible for many rural Iowans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also released an ad airing in Iowa’s 3rd District criticizing President Joe Biden and Axne for the bill where an Iowan calls the administration’s push for electric vehicles “out of touch.”

Axne said Thursday that the act’s green energy focus was necessary, saying climate change is “t he issue of our time.” High temperatures and storms like the 2020 derecho show the importance of policies that encourage sustainability, she said. She and other legislators are also focusing on green energy in negotiations on the upcoming farm bill, she said.

“I’m so proud to say I’m part of an organization and an administration that’s decided that it’s time to really make things here in America again, and it starts by producing clean energy,” she said.

The post Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 7

mmitch
3d ago

Cindy needs to go...She votes for California and New York values 97% of the time...She has NO LOYALTY TO IOWA AT ALL...

Reply
9
Related
KCCI.com

Iowa General Election guide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's General Election is Nov. 8. During the midterm elections, Iowans will vote for governor, all four congressional seats and one senate seat, among others. This page will provide up-to-date information on races as well as candidate profiles. Voter information:. A guide to voting in...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

IA-04: Why won't Randy Feenstra debate Ryan Melton?

Every Iowa candidate seeking a statewide or federal office has agreed to at least one televised debate, with one exception: U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra. The Republican running for a second term in Iowa's fourth Congressional district rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. As a result, "Iowa Press" will interview Feenstra's Democratic challenger Ryan Melton during the September 23 program, which had been set aside for the IA-04 debate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa

Some of us in the front row gasped at the documentary’s opening image: A handsome, sandy-haired teenager, eyes closed, tightly hugging his brightly grinning mom at the top of the State Capitol, the city skyline in the distance. We gasped, tears already starting, because five years ago this month, that young man, Sergei Neubauer, died […] The post Five years after Sergei’s suicide, the mental health services he needed most are still not available in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Business
Ankeny, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season?

The Iowa presidential caucuses are still a long way off, but potential presidential candidates and other national politicians are visiting the state ahead of the Nov. 7 midterm election. No top politicians have officially announced plans to run for president in 2024. President Joe Biden has indicated he plans to run for re-election, but has […] The post Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Wise school leaders don’t keep the public in the dark about cybercrime

These days, I stand in front of audiences and engage in what is politely called “public speaking” more often than even Mr. Gentry ever imagined when I showed up at his office door 55 years ago with a bug-eyed expression of concern. Mr. Gentry was the guidance counselor at Davis County High School. He was […] The post Wise school leaders don’t keep the public in the dark about cybercrime appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
ourquadcities.com

Iowa landowners sued over survey

(KCAU) — Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties. Navigator is asking for the court to stop the property...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Sales tax payments to State of Iowa down 4% in July and August

Des Moines, IA- The latest financial report shows the State of Iowa has a surplus, but sales tax payments slowed significantly over the summer. Legislative Services Agency senior analyst Jeff Robinson tells Radio Iowa that some transactions from last fiscal year are still being processed, but the state treasury will see more in tax payments than predicted.
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Green Energy#Solar Energy#Business Industry#Iowans#Iowa Afl Cio
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nunn, Ernst say U.S.-Mexico border crossings are fueling drug crisis

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and congressional candidate Zach Nunn said Friday the best way to address Iowa’s rising problems with fentanyl and meth is better security along the U.S.-Mexico border. Nunn, a Republican state senator who is running against U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in the 3rd Congressional District, visited the border at the end of […] The post Nunn, Ernst say U.S.-Mexico border crossings are fueling drug crisis appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Iowa firefighters climb 110 stories in honor of lives lost on 9/11

NEVADA, Iowa — Firefighters climbed 110 stories at the Verbio Biorefinery plant on Sunday to honor the over 300 firefighters who lost their lives at the World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Verbio North America partnered with the Nevada Fire Department to host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Approximately 75 participants […]
NEVADA, IA
K92.3

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The scourge of the written statement

One of the negative impacts of the reduction in newsroom staffing is what I call “the scourge of the written statement.” A day doesn’t go by that I don’t read several instances of a newsmaker, often a public official, responding to a reporter’s question by releasing a written statement.  There are limited times when it’s […] The post The scourge of the written statement appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
IRS
bleedingheartland.com

Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term

The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 9th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is starting to get in shipments of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, and the experts say we should consult with our doctors on the best timing to get vaccinated. The new m-R-N-A booster doses from Moderna and Pfizer are bi-valent, meaning, they protect against two strains of coronavirus. Federal guidance recommends those 12 and older get the shot at least two months after their last dose. Leah Veach, an infectious disease specialist with UnityPoint, says some people may want to wait a little longer between shots if they’ve recently had another booster or a COVID infection. Federal figures show 63-percent of all Iowans have received their initial vaccinations against the virus, but only slightly more than half of this group has received their first booster dose.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy