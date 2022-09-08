ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Buck the status quo — Nevada needs ranked-choice voting

By Cesar Marquez
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Cesar Marquez, co-founder and director at Move Nevada Forward.

Re: "Ranked-choice voting a scheme to keep politicians in power," Sept. 4:

You may have seen some wild arguments against ballot Question 3, which will bring open primaries and ranked-choice voting to Nevada. Instead of breaking down these weak arguments, let's reflect on why someone would oppose this initiative.

Let me first tell you why I’m a huge advocate for open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

As a nonpartisan, my tax dollars pay for our elections. However, I have no say in who my governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state legislators and others will be. Instead, I’m forced to choose between the lesser of two evils year after year. A growing number, 700,000-plus, of nonpartisans and those who do not identify with either major party shows that I’m not alone.

Does that sound like a healthy democracy to you?

It’s a big reason why so many young people decide to sit out elections. They feel their vote doesn’t make a difference, and they’re not wrong. Congress has around a 20% approval rate, yet incumbents get reelected 94% of the time. This translates into no real accountability in our elections system. Those in power have made sure of that.

A major criticism of ranked-choice voting is that it’s too confusing. Those who have come out against it think Nevadans aren’t smart enough to figure out how RCV works between now and 2026, the year this measure would be implemented. This is wrong and it’s offensive. Eighty-five percent of Alaskans found ranked-choice voting "simple" in the 2022 special election.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Go to rcv123.org where you can rank your favorite Nevada sports team . Next time you can’t decide where to eat, make a poll with your friends and rank your favorite restaurants. If you and your family don’t know what Netflix show to watch, do the same.

The truth is the opposition knows ranked-choice voting is easy. This is just the best talking point their consultants came up with. And it’s not even a good one.

The actual reason the opposition, which includes Governor Sisolak, raised $1,250,000 last quarter to stop this measure is simply because they reject real competition. Most Nevadans, including Democratic voters, wouldn’t know about this because the opposition’s website has no names or contact info. It’s the same reason establishment Democrats spent $44 million to elevate far-right candidates in the primaries. They care more about increasing their chances of winning than they do about "saving democracy," despite their claims on the neverending fundraising emails you get.

When you look across the country for similar initiatives, you will see a pattern. Those who oppose election reform are usually in power without real majority support.

Final-five voting will bring genuine competition and accountability to our political system, something the establishment will never implement on its own. It should be no surprise, then, that they will be against this measure. Many who benefit from the status quo will also be against it. They’re going to defend the current system because it’s in their own self-interest.

This November we have a real opportunity to save our democracy. We can reward candidates who reach across the aisle to solve the real problems affecting our communities.

If you’re part of the 88% of Americans who believe the country is headed in the wrong direction then vote “yes” on Question 3 this November. Help us get our country back on track and move forward.

Cesar Marquez is a co-founder and director at Move Nevada Forward. His work focuses on improving civic engagement in local politics, which includes election reform.

More: Ranked-choice voting an easy, proven solution to our broken system

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Buck the status quo — Nevada needs ranked-choice voting

Comments / 18

Yankee.Turncoat
3d ago

Nevadans can't step on the gas when the light turns green. How do you expect them to vote candidates in order of individual preference? There's also too much gray area for people to decide what other people meant therefore giving people the opportunity to change the outcome of a fair election based on their preference rather than the preference of the voters.

Reply
3
