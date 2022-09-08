ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

To kick off their 2022 NFL regular season, Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers will take a trip to Minnesota to face Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in Sunday's 4:25 p.m. game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Davante Adams is no longer in the fold for Green Bay, but how will Rodgers and the Packers' offense be affected? Green Bay is favored to win the NFC North title in 2022. But Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings will have something to say about that. Minnesota also has the fresh energy of first-time coach Kevin O’Connell.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Packers vs. Vikings game:

Packers at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 26, Vikings 20

I love riding the Packers early in the season; in their last six games in September, the Pack are 5-1 against the spread. Minnesota’s roster has talent across the board, but I think with a first-time coach in Kevin O’Connell, there may be a bit of a learning curve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TCqK_0hnX8IfT00
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers thorws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Packers 28, Vikings 24

Aaron Rodgers will find life without Davante Adams difficult in the opener, while Vikings stars Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook get off to fast starts in new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense. I’ll take Minnesota at home in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 28, Packers 23

Aaron Rodgers is just 7-7 at Minnesota, and the Vikings will deploy a star-studded offense of Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson to seize the series lead. The major Green Bay question is how to replace Davante Adams. Here comes the first clue.

Jarrett Bell: Packers 33, Vikings 27

Nate Davis: Vikings 28, Packers 27

Tyler Dragon: Packers 24, Vikings 20

Parker Gabriel: Packers 21, Vikings 13

Mike Jones: Packers 28, Vikings 24

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

