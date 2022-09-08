ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Two high-powered offenses go head-to-head when the Kansas City Chiefs take a trip to face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 1 matchup that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

The departure of Tyreek Hill softens the explosiveness of Andy Reid's Kansas City offense, but Patrick Mahomes is still under center and warrants attention. Can the Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury avoid the second-half pitfalls that have felled QB Kyler Murray and Arizona the past two seasons?

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Cardinals game:

Chiefs at Cardinals odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 27, Cardinals 24

Kansas City is still an offensive buzzsaw despite the loss of Tyreek Hill, but Arizona has the skill position players to keep this one close. I like the Chiefs to win, but not cover, especially since the Chiefs were slow out of the gate last season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Chiefs 38, Cardinals 28

Patrick Mahomes has a bunch of new weapons, while Travis Kelce and Andy Reid are still along for the ride in Kansas City. Mahomes kicks off his MVP-caliber season with a monster game, while Kyler Murray sorely miss receiver DeAndre Hopkins (suspended for six games) in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 35, Cardinals 24

Tyreek Hill’s departure will dampen the vibrancy of Patrick Mahomes’ attack, but plenty of weapons remain. Amid all the talk of Arizona’s desire to avoid another late-season collapse is the likelihood the Cardinals start 0-1.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 30

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 23

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 26, Cardinals 23

Parker Gabriel: Chiefs 34, Cardinals 24

Mike Jones: Chiefs 35, Cardinasl 32

