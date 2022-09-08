ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL regular season, Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will take a trip to Seattle to take on Pete Carroll and the Seahawks.

In his first game since being traded to Denver, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson takes on his former team in a prime-time showdown at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. Can the new-look Broncos start the season off with a win? Can the rebuilding Seahawks, behind QB Geno Smith, pull off an upset at home and spoil Wilson's coming-home party?

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Broncos vs. Seahawks game:

Broncos at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Team-by-team record projections: Predicting the 2022 records for every NFL team

Super Bowl Predictions: Season predictions from USA TODAY staff: Super Bowl 57, playoffs, MVP and more

Lorenzo Reyes: Broncos 25, Seahawks 21

While Seattle is certainly the weaker team here, it is still a challenging place to play on the road and I think they’re being undervalued with Geno Smith at quarterback. Russell Wilson is a clear advantage, but I don’t think Denver covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1IeJ_0hnX8BUO00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Broncos 27, Seahawks 10

Russell Wilson will feel the love from Seattle fans during pregame, but the 12th man will have no problems letting him know he’s the enemy once the game starts. Still, Wilson makes the Broncos better, while the Seahawks get a tough reminder how great they had it with him at quarterback.

Lance Pugmire: Broncos 27, Seahawks 10

Speaking of showcase games, doesn’t this one seem predetermined? Russell Wilson’s return to his “12s” should be a powerful, and triumphant, event given that he’s been replaced by career backup Geno Smith.

Jarrett Bell: Broncos 24, Seahawks 20

Nate Davis: Seahawks 17, Broncos 16

Tyler Dragon: Broncos 20, Seahawks 13

Parker Gabriel: Broncos 27, Seahawks 20

Mike Jones: Broncos 33, Seahawks 19

