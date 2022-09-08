Swedish metal band Thundermother is opening for Scorpions in Tampa
Whitesnake’s farewell tou r was originally supposed to join fellow heavy metal giant Scorpions for a tour that arrives at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Alas, Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale had a “persistent upper respiratory infection” that needed to be addressed, and now, Swedish metal band Thundermother is on the bill for its first Tampa gig ever.
It was a hell of a gesture to select a younger band to replace one on its farewell tour, but you know what they say: When you know where you come from, you know where you’re going. [event-1]
