Swedish metal band Thundermother is opening for Scorpions in Tampa

By Ray Roa
 3 days ago
L-R: Filippa Nässil (Guitars); Mona Lindgren (Bass); Emlee Johansson (Drums); Guernica Mancini (Vocals).
Whitesnake’s farewell tou r was originally supposed to join fellow heavy metal giant Scorpions for a tour that arrives at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Alas, Whitesnake lead singer David Coverdale had a “persistent upper respiratory infection” that needed to be addressed, and now, Swedish metal band Thundermother is on the bill for its first Tampa gig ever.

It was a hell of a gesture to select a younger band to replace one on its farewell tour, but you know what they say: When you know where you come from, you know where you’re going.
[event-1]

A John Mellencamp tribute is happening in Tampa Heights this weekend

An event page for Shuffle’s second annual John Mellencamp tribute concert—happening on Friday, Sept. 8 in Tampa Heights—claims that the bar’s co-owner had a fling with Mr. “Jack & Diane” when they both worked on a farm in Indiana. Who knows if that’s true, but I want to hear the real or imagined details in between sets from Mellenchamp, a full-blown (strings, accordions included) Sunshine State tribute to the coug’. Unlike most Shuffle gigs, this one carries a cover charge, which is well worth it if you need a lover. [event-1]
