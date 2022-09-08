ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pure Roots opens cannabis dispensary at its Lansing cultivation and processing facilities

By Lee DeVito
 3 days ago
Cannabis company Pure Roots is opening a dispensary on the same site of its 16,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facilities in Lansing.

The 4,000-square-foot dispensary, the company’s first Lansing retail store, is located at 515 N. Larch St.

It will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Grand opening celebrations include deals, giveaways, and tacos from the Taqueria El Chaparrito food truck.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will also be on hand.

The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Pure Roots has been available for delivery in the Lansing area for the past year, but Reni George, Pure Roots’s vice president of governmental affairs, says the dispensary will offer a unique shopping experience for customers.

“The quality of our flower, the shopping experience, and our budtenders’ knowledge sets us apart,” George said in a statement.

The company uses iPads to help customers find products by asking them questions about their needs. Cannabis is analyzed by terpene profiles, and categorized by desired effect: Rest, Relief, Revive, and Reflect.

“Using the iPad app we created, our system will match [customers] with products available in our inventory with the appropriate level of THC,” George said. “Beyond that, our budtenders will also ask them questions, make recommendations, and give information. A customized budtender guided tour will give customers shopping for Cannabis and CBD a unique and world class experience.”

The company boasts that it does not use remediated cannabis flower, or cannabis that has failed regulatory testing and is then treated to remove mold, yeast, and other microbial contaminants. It says this results in a smoother smoking experience.

More information is available at pureroots.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
