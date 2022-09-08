ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

City KinderFun returns this fall

By Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer
 3 days ago

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s KinderFun program is back. Registration opened Thursday, September 1.

For ages three to five (with a birthday cutoff of September 1), the program offers a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Similar to the model of the summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning September 24 and ending October 22. Unless noted elsewhere on the program’s schedule, each week will be held at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension.

Josh Ammons, program coordinator, said the program started in 2020 as a fall activity for children that were not old enough to participate in youth football or cheerleading, taking the place of the previously offered Kinder Soccer program.

“With other soccer options for children, we wanted to offer something different that was not sport specific,” Ammons said. “Each week we teach a new activity that participants can play at home with minimal equipment.”

Ammons said the growth of the program had been amazing, with the maximum number of participants each year.

The program will be limited to the first 20 participants to register. Registration can be completed by visiting the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street. The deadline for this program is September 16 or until filled.

Any questions can be directed to the department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.

Newberry Observer

Working to build strong communities with NYP

As summer comes to an end, it is a time for everyone to reflect and set new routines. The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) have spent time reflecting on various avenues in which we can build a stronger community that connects all Newberrians together. We have focused on building our young professionals group by holding bi-monthly events. In February, we along with Cam Kasten and Thrivent- Robbie Kopp, placed a Little Free Pantry (LFP) in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon Community. We have seen great success and learned that this community needs toiletries, feminine products and basic paper products. With the motto: “Give what you can, take what you need,” anyone in the community can donate directly to the LFP. With the success of our first Little Free Pantry, NYP is working with the Newberry County Career Center’s carpentry class, to build two more LFPs. This would not be possible without donations from last year’s Disc Golf Tournament and gracious donations from Councilman David Force and Shealy’s Services, Gene Shealy. Once both LFPs are built, NYP will be placing them in the community to support the needs of our community. We ask if you know of an area in Newberry County where one of the LFPs would benefit, please reach out to NYP via email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com. We hope to have both LFPs built and in the Newberry community by the end of the year.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

The never-ending journey of history

A professor of mine once said, “there is no such thing as an expert, only a professional student.” The longer I work in the fields of history and museums, the more I appreciate that statement. Constant learning is one of the things that makes history one of the most exhilarating professions around. History is a never-ending cavalcade of stories, and the constant learning makes it a truly unique field. Despite years of research, writing and presenting on various historical topics, I have never stopped learning new things about history.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

PTC graduates from Newberry receive awards

NEWBERRY COUNTY — At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as county award winners. Jeremy Odom (photo not available) and David Hester were the honorees for Newberry County. Both are diversified agriculture majors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
