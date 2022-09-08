City KinderFun returns this fall

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s KinderFun program is back. Registration opened Thursday, September 1.

For ages three to five (with a birthday cutoff of September 1), the program offers a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Similar to the model of the summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning September 24 and ending October 22. Unless noted elsewhere on the program’s schedule, each week will be held at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension.

Josh Ammons, program coordinator, said the program started in 2020 as a fall activity for children that were not old enough to participate in youth football or cheerleading, taking the place of the previously offered Kinder Soccer program.

“With other soccer options for children, we wanted to offer something different that was not sport specific,” Ammons said. “Each week we teach a new activity that participants can play at home with minimal equipment.”

Ammons said the growth of the program had been amazing, with the maximum number of participants each year.

The program will be limited to the first 20 participants to register. Registration can be completed by visiting the Parks Recreation and Tourism office at 1323 College Street. The deadline for this program is September 16 or until filled.

Any questions can be directed to the department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.