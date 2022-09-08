ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing

The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
The Associated Press

Live updates: Britain honors queen with moment of silence

LONDON — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, has appeared at London’s Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II. British royal officials said Zelenska also met with Catherine, the Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon. They did not release further details. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have flown into London to attend the queen’s funeral service on Monday. Zelenska is expected to join some 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the service. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not expected to attend as the war in Ukraine continues.
The Independent

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace - OLD

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral.Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace.Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.She was pictured meeting Kate at the Palace on Sunday afternoon.They sat either side of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.She made the journey to the UK after her husband took time out from organising his...
CNN

Go inside Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state

London (CNN) — The tapping of a sword echoes through Westminster Hall. Here, in the oldest part of the Houses of Parliament, it reverberates instantly around the space, stopping people in their tracks and capturing their attention. Moments later, footfalls on ancient steps resound as soldiers from units serving...
CNN

Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil

Royal historian: King Charles III should have Princess Anne in the monarchy going forward. Watch: Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi on his plans to transform Nigeria's economy. At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town.
The Independent

Joe Biden says ‘world is better’ thanks to Queen after visiting lying in state - OLD

US President Joe Biden has said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss.He was speaking at Lancaster House after visiting Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch.Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.The president stood on the platform for around two minutes, taking in the scene, where he crossed himself and exchanged a few words with...
CNN

Opinion: Owning the libs, disowning the migrants

Last week, Martha's Vineyard became a destination for two planes carrying about 50 migrants from Venezuela -- not because they wanted to go there but so Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, running for re-election this year, could make a political point about President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
CNN

Big Ben Fast Facts

View CNN's Big Ben Fast Facts and learn more about the clock and bell in Elizabeth Tower.
CNN

The tyranny of Idi Amin – and limits of a British welcome

CNN — The plane carrying 193 passengers circled down over London Stansted Airport, where a cluster of journalists were waiting to document its arrival. Stepping onto the tarmac under typically gray English skies, the families clutched their scant possessions in briefcases and boxes, saris flowing in the wind. Five...
