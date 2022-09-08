US President Joe Biden has said the “world is better” because of the Queen as he offered his condolences to the British people for their loss.He was speaking at Lancaster House after visiting Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the late monarch.Mr Biden arrived with his wife Jill at the lying in state shortly before 5pm on Sunday, ahead of his attendance at Monday’s funeral.They were joined by the US ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.The president stood on the platform for around two minutes, taking in the scene, where he crossed himself and exchanged a few words with...

