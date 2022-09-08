ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ruffolo Named to Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asMcc_0hnX76h900

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo was named one of the Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week for his performance in UK's season-opening win over Miami (OH), it was announced Wednesday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission presented by the Orange Bowl.

Ruffolo nailed three field goals against the Redhawks on Sept. 3, a pair of chip shots followed by a long 50-yarder, tying his career high for longest field goal made. His second short kick of the night sent Kentucky into halftime with a 13-10 lead.

He is now ninth on the school's career scoring list with 185 points and is second in career field goal percentage at .829.

Ruffolo will look to continue his impressive start on Saturday in Gainesville, as No. 20 Kentucky will take on No. 12 Florida inside The Swamp. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

