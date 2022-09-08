Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Bill Cunningham: A dangerous movement is afoot in KY and the independence of our courts is at stake
The constitutions of the United States and Kentucky are the only things that separate us from the jungle. Try to imagine where you might be without the U.S. Constitution. Some of you might be in slave labor somewhere because of the way you spell your last name. Some of you...
'Yes' or 'No': Leaders encourage Kentuckians to vote on constitutional amendment that would eliminate abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This November, Kentuckians will have more to vote on than just their chosen political candidates. A constitutional amendment will also be on the ballot, asking voters to decide if text should be added to the state constitution that would eliminate abortion. Friday, one lawmaker and pro-choice...
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
Crises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chief
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives. Now that he’s moved into a temporary travel trailer, McIntosh said he no longer worries where he’ll lay his head at night. And the 34-year-old Republican gives the credit for that to a Democrat — Gov. Andy Beshear. When flooding swept through parts of Appalachia in late July, McIntosh said, the governor moved quickly. “I think he’s doing an awesome job,” McIntosh said.
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.But the Louisville preacher himself was about to have a bad year. This week, he was embroiled in a civil trial in Jefferson County, accused of aiding a scheme that allegedly bilked hundreds...
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Kelly Craft shakes up governor’s race
This week in Kentucky politics, another high profile candidate has joined the Republican race for Kentucky governor.
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Bullitt County Public Schools investigate student after 'threat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools has responded following a potential threat from a student. The school district south of Louisville sent a letter to parents informing them they had been made aware of a threat Saturday evening. The said a student at Bullitt East High School made...
wdrb.com
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
How a new commission will evaluate the successes, failures of Louisville’s merged government
The commission is tasked with examining where the promises of merger have been fulfilled, and where it’s fallen short.
wdrb.com
TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
Wave 3
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors. Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
WHAS 11
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville was left to sink
Do you remember when Louisville's beloved steamboat was sabotaged and left to become one with the Ohio River? The Vault takes a look at this moment of history.
Wave 3
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
