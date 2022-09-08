ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Associated Press

Crises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chief

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives. Now that he’s moved into a temporary travel trailer, McIntosh said he no longer worries where he’ll lay his head at night. And the 34-year-old Republican gives the credit for that to a Democrat — Gov. Andy Beshear. When flooding swept through parts of Appalachia in late July, McIntosh said, the governor moved quickly. “I think he’s doing an awesome job,” McIntosh said.
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.But the Louisville preacher himself was about to have a bad year. This week, he was embroiled in a civil trial in Jefferson County, accused of aiding a scheme that allegedly bilked hundreds...
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
WHAS11

Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
wdrb.com

Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59. The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3

Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
wdrb.com

TARC workers reject new contract deal, calling offer 'insulting'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers with the Transit Authority of River City have rejected a new contract deal. TARC called the deal its "best and final offer," but union workers called the offer "insulting." Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447, the union representing more than 430 TARC workers, said Friday...
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
Wave 3

Homearama returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
