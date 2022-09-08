It’s time to make Memorial Drive a weekend park for good. Every weekend, Cambridge-area residents bring bikes, skates, strollers and running shoes to a 1.4-mile stretch of Memorial Drive between Western Avenue and Gerry’s Landing. Since its inception in the 1970s, Riverbend Park has become one of the parks in the city, providing joy every weekend from spring through fall. It is a unique urban jewel in a city trying to reconnect people with the riverfront and a symbol of the success of local advocacy – but its future is in jeopardy.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO