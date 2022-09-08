Read full article on original website
FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, infrastructure awards, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, an award to plug orphan wells, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Hunger Action Month, COVID-19 and monkeypox. He also named Kentucky State Parks employees as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
State issues report warning of PFAs in fish caught in Ky. waters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – In the ongoing effort to better understand the occurrence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in Kentucky, the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection recently incorporated PFAs into its fish contaminant monitoring program, in a report released on Friday. This report summarizes the results of initial...
Woman dies in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Maytown, Kentucky. Floyd County Coroner, Gregory Nelson, says that the crash happened on Rt. 80 at the mouth of Henry’s Branch on Monday morning. One woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was in one vehicle, and another woman, who was taken […]
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Gov. Beshear: More than $200M in disaster assistance for western Ky. victims to date
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on western Kentucky tornado recovery, Hunger Action Month and an award to plug orphan wells in his Team Kentucky Update on Thursday, Sept. 8. Western Kentucky tornado update. “Soon we will recognize the nine-month anniversary of the December 10-11 tornadoes. As we...
Police searching for missing woman in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for Drema Gibson. She was last seen just after lunchtime on Saturday getting into a van on U.S. 23 in the city...
Locals in Bulan struggling without gas since flood, hoping to rebuild pipelines
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Pipelines running across the region were busted in the flood, leaving many Eastern Kentuckians without water or gas. Over a month later, locals in Bulan are still without heat in their homes. “We’ve got an issue, we’ve been there with no cooking resources, no hot water,...
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
Disaster mission team ‘Christ in Action’ arrives in Eastern Kentucky
More than a month after devastating flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, churches and out-of-state relief teams are continuing to respond. A Virginia-based missionary team called Christ in Action has been deployed to the First Christian Church on Chloe Road in Pike County. Christ in Action Director of Operations Chris Zitzmann...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
Fisty church members fighting through tragedy together
FISTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three feet of mud covered Fisty Corner Church after the flood, leaving leadership with a long road to recovery. Sunday, the church held their first service since the flood, calling it a “survival and revival.”. “We’ve had a great loss, this community right here especially....
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
AppalReD Legal Aid awarded $500,000 in federal funding to provide free legal services for those in recovery
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit legal organization made up of several Eastern Kentucky based attorneys is getting a big boost thanks to some federal funding. On Thursday, AppalReD Legal Aid released they were awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide free civil legal help to those who are in recovery from drug addiction.
Letters from WWII soldier found at northern Kentucky Goodwill
BELLEVUE, Ky. — A routine check of donated goods has unexpectedly turned up a couple of wartime letters. An effort is underway to try to locate any relatives of the serviceman who wrote them 80 years ago. "I was very glad to receive your letter before I leave here,...
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Police focused on safety ahead of Septemberfest
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The annual Septemberfest in Louisa kicks off Friday and with the talent-filled lineup, organizers expect a large crowd. “I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime that we got this,” said Pamala Doty, the entertainment chairman of the festival. For the county’s bicentennial...
