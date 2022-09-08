ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonville, NY

News 12

ALERT CENTER: Suspects sought in Woodbury home burglary

Police are searching for the person or people who burglarized a home in Woodbury. Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Police say the victim left his house on Chauncey Place and when he got home Sunday, the backdoor was wide open and the entire house had been ransacked.
WOODBURY, NY
News 12

Port Chester family searches for lost cat

A Port Chester family is asking for help in locating their lost cat. “Bella” was last seen two days ago on Burdsell Drive. The Norwegian Forest cat is described a grey-silver and tan. He is a fluffy mid-sized cat with green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
PORT CHESTER, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody

Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Washingtonville, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

State police: Man wielding large knife fatally shot by trooper

State police officials say a trooper fatally shot a distraught man after he advanced with a large knife in Ulster County. They say 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin was inside his home on Clark Road when troopers and the mental health crisis team tried to get him to drop the knife. According...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Monroe resident dies in a Warwick motorcycle crash

A Monroe resident died in a motorcycle crash this weekend in Warwick. Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning on Colonial Avenue. The incident was reported to police at 6:45 a.m., but the department believes the accident took place several hours earlier. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con From Tuxedo Park Nabbed By Police In Route 17 Stop

Officers found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from Orange County for tailgating on Route 17 in Bergen County, police said. Ryan Larkin, age 35, of Tuxedo Park, told Saddle River Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later

A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts

Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
PEEKSKILL, NY
News 12

NYPD searches for SUV connected to multiple assaults

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a grey Toyota SUV connected to multiple assaults that occurred last Sunday. Police say on Sept. 4, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street when the vehicle approached her. The driver rolled down its window, fired an airsoft pistol at her face and took off southbound on Wythe Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

