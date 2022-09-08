Read full article on original website
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Suspects sought in Woodbury home burglary
Police are searching for the person or people who burglarized a home in Woodbury. Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Police say the victim left his house on Chauncey Place and when he got home Sunday, the backdoor was wide open and the entire house had been ransacked.
News 12
Officials: 3 children found at Brighton Beach died at hospital; woman in custody
Authorities say three missing children found unresponsive this morning in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn have died. A 3-month-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found unresponsive, authorities say. Officers add the children were not found in the water, but may have been in the water at some point.
News 12
Port Chester family searches for lost cat
A Port Chester family is asking for help in locating their lost cat. “Bella” was last seen two days ago on Burdsell Drive. The Norwegian Forest cat is described a grey-silver and tan. He is a fluffy mid-sized cat with green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
News 12
Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody
Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
News 12
Beacon police ask public for help identifying woman involved in unspecified incident
The Beacon Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman captured in surveillance photos. On the department’s Facebook page, they say the woman is connected to an unspecified incident that occurred on Sept. 2 at approximately 5:25 p.m. They ask anyone who recognizes the woman to...
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man Armed With Knife Shot, Killed By Trooper During Incident In Wawarsing, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by a trooper after threatening an officer with a knife during an incident in the Hudson Valley, according to New York State Police. It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County. State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist...
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
News 12
State police: Man wielding large knife fatally shot by trooper
State police officials say a trooper fatally shot a distraught man after he advanced with a large knife in Ulster County. They say 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin was inside his home on Clark Road when troopers and the mental health crisis team tried to get him to drop the knife. According...
News 12
Monroe resident dies in a Warwick motorcycle crash
A Monroe resident died in a motorcycle crash this weekend in Warwick. Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning on Colonial Avenue. The incident was reported to police at 6:45 a.m., but the department believes the accident took place several hours earlier. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con From Tuxedo Park Nabbed By Police In Route 17 Stop
Officers found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from Orange County for tailgating on Route 17 in Bergen County, police said. Ryan Larkin, age 35, of Tuxedo Park, told Saddle River Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
NBC New York
Woman Impaled on NYC Fence in Freak SUV Sidewalk Jump Dies 2 Days Later
A woman who was impaled on a metal fence in a freak accident after an SUV jumped a curb and hit her on a Bronx sidewalk Friday has died, police said. Paulina Nrecaj, 59, was outside her Pelham Parkway apartment building on Bronxdale Avenue around 6:30 p.m. that night when cops say the SUV slammed into her and the side of the building. Nrecaj was impaled on a fence lining the outside of the apartment complex and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
News 12
Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts
Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
News 12
Middletown pays tribute to its community residents who died on 9/11
Neighbors in Middletown gathered Sunday to remember the 40 residents who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11. Each year, the number of people that show up at the memorial seems to be greater and greater. The Middletown community is a large commuter town that forever has ties to 9/11.
News 12
NYPD searches for SUV connected to multiple assaults
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a grey Toyota SUV connected to multiple assaults that occurred last Sunday. Police say on Sept. 4, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street when the vehicle approached her. The driver rolled down its window, fired an airsoft pistol at her face and took off southbound on Wythe Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mailbox thieves on the loose
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department is advising members of the community of an ongoing investigation into local mailbox thefts. Police believe perpetrators are stealing checks from the U.S Post Office curbside mailbox located at 738 South Street in the city. They advise people not to place mail containing...
