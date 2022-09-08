ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Changes Coming To TU's Football Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener

Some changes are coming to the University of Tulsa's football stadium. The school added a scaled-down replica of the football field outside the stadium to give kids a place to play during the game. There have also been improvements made to the landscape. The TU Athletic Department said they want...
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Broken Arrow Sharpshooter Connor Dow Commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State ranked worst in 3-point shooting in the Big 12 last season, but the Cowboys’ staff made a move Saturday to shore that area up for the future. Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, a 6-foot-5 wing in the 2023 class, committed to Oklahoma State. Dow is coming off a summer where he shot 44% from 3-point range on the EYBL circuit with Team Griffin. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, picking OSU over offers from Oral Roberts, Toledo, South Dakota State and others.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Wyoming State
Local
Oklahoma Football
Dekalb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Wyoming, IL
Dekalb, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Name for Tulsa’s new indoor football franchise announced

Tulsa’s indoor football team announced on Saturday their new club name. After thousands of team name suggestions online, Tulsa Oilers owner Andy Scurto combined the influence of fan thoughts and his vision for how the team would represent the city of Tulsa before deciding on the name Oilers, the team said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

High School Football Week 2 Recap

The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
HOMINY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#College Football#Eastern Illinois#American Football#Tulsa Prediction#Espn#Nfl Predictions#Tulsa Game Preview#Niu
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture

TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
addictedtovacation.com

15 Unique Date Ideas In Tulsa Oklahoma

Sometimes, relationships need to be refreshed. A special date is often all it takes to renew feelings for one another. Here are date ideas in Tulsa, OK. If you wish to spice things up with your significant other, you might want to take them out for a special afternoon or evening.
TULSA, OK
kttn.com

Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
STILLWATER, OK
easttexasradio.com

Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
TEXAS STATE
news9.com

Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction

Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy