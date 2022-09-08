Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tulsa vs. Northern Illinois: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Last Season Records: Tulsa 7-6; Northern Illinois 9-5 The Northern Illinois Huskies will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. NIU should still be riding high after a victory, while Tulsa will be looking to get back in the win column.
news9.com
Changes Coming To TU's Football Stadium Ahead Of Season Opener
Some changes are coming to the University of Tulsa's football stadium. The school added a scaled-down replica of the football field outside the stadium to give kids a place to play during the game. There have also been improvements made to the landscape. The TU Athletic Department said they want...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Broken Arrow Sharpshooter Connor Dow Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State ranked worst in 3-point shooting in the Big 12 last season, but the Cowboys’ staff made a move Saturday to shore that area up for the future. Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, a 6-foot-5 wing in the 2023 class, committed to Oklahoma State. Dow is coming off a summer where he shot 44% from 3-point range on the EYBL circuit with Team Griffin. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, picking OSU over offers from Oral Roberts, Toledo, South Dakota State and others.
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
Name for Tulsa’s new indoor football franchise announced
Tulsa’s indoor football team announced on Saturday their new club name. After thousands of team name suggestions online, Tulsa Oilers owner Andy Scurto combined the influence of fan thoughts and his vision for how the team would represent the city of Tulsa before deciding on the name Oilers, the team said in a press release.
muddyriversports.com
Quincy golfers advance to match play at PGA Junior League regional in Oklahoma
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A team of eight golfers from Quincy’s Christensen Golf Academy moved a step closer to competing in the PGA Junior League Championship after a solid round of stroke play Saturday in the Region 8 tournament at The Club at Indian Springs. The Quincy golfers...
bartlesvilleradio.com
High School Football Week 2 Recap
The Battle of the Osage was a slug fest for 48 minutes. Hominy and Pawhuska both attempted to run the ball down the other’s defenses throat throughout the entire game no matter the score. Hominy quarterback Jaxson Woods did an excellent job slipping off of tackles throughout the game including a 68 yard touchdown run to put the Bucks 20-2 in the third quarter.
Photos: Jake Stearney leads Loyola Academy to win at St. Rita 34-14
Colgate commit Jake Stearney tosses five touchdown passes as Loyola Academy earns a big win at St. Rita
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
Owasso Softball Player Whose Grandparents Died In Crash Surprised After Home Run
An Owasso High School softball player who lost her grandparents in a horrible crash last week, played in a game this week in their honor. Every time Addi Drummond hit a home run, her grandpa Joe treated her to a $100 bill. The money went beyond a reward, because it's...
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
cherokeephoenix.org
Secratt named Oklahoma Junior Miss United States Agriculture
TAHLEQUAH - Cherokee Nation citizen Ronnie Secratt won her division in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in August and holds the Oklahoma Junior Miss title for MUSA. She is growing up in the agricultural industry with her family-run business Secratt Farms where she helps with chores and works calves with her siblings. She represents her family with her new title.
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Date Ideas In Tulsa Oklahoma
Sometimes, relationships need to be refreshed. A special date is often all it takes to renew feelings for one another. Here are date ideas in Tulsa, OK. If you wish to spice things up with your significant other, you might want to take them out for a special afternoon or evening.
kttn.com
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
easttexasradio.com
Illinois Governor Blasts Governor
Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma brewing groups to come together for third annual Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Craft Beer Invitational (TCBI) returns Saturday for its third year. The event brings Oklahoma craft breweries and homebrew clubs together to celebrate beer. High Gravity’s parking lot will be transformed Saturday into a beer festival and brewing competition. From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., attendees...
news9.com
Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction
Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
