It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state tonight plus remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 2-3″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening in a few other places like Lea and Grant counties where a couple inches of rain fell. A reminder to avoid creeks and low lying areas. These storms will continue overnight with a very slow weakening process taking place late. Meanwhile, the cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO