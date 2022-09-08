Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
There's a Chance of Rain in New Mexico This WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An Ex-Bookkeeper Has Admitted to Stealing $2 Million from Their EmployerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque
Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
KRQE News 13
Heavier rain west, drier east this evening
We’re looking at widespread storms across western NM this evening. For central and eastern parts of the state, we had mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this morning to help stabilize the atmosphere. Thus helped to reduce storm chances significantly. Where it has rained this afternoon, we’ve seen another 1-2″ producing some more flash flooding conditions near burn scars.
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
krwg.org
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
KRQE News 13
Canyon winds, cooling temps, and scattered showers overnight
It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state tonight plus remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 2-3″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening in a few other places like Lea and Grant counties where a couple inches of rain fell. A reminder to avoid creeks and low lying areas. These storms will continue overnight with a very slow weakening process taking place late. Meanwhile, the cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
Albuquerque non-emergency phone line back up after outage
A non-emergency phone number is back in working order after an outage, officials said.
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes
A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
rrobserver.com
Weekend looks to be rainy, go to a car show anyway
After a dry and sunny week, the weekend will be rainy. Luckily, it will cool off quite a bit too. National Weather Service says: “Warm temperatures for your Friday before a cool-down this weekend. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late Friday, lasting through the weekend.”
City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements
The City of Albuquerque is planning on shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year.
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Only driver injured after crashing into two homes, Albuquerque police say
Two homes in the Foothills were damaged Saturday. Police said a driver crashed into the homes.
VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
