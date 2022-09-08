ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Daily Lobo

5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque

Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
outsidemagazine

For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain west, drier east this evening

We’re looking at widespread storms across western NM this evening. For central and eastern parts of the state, we had mainly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this morning to help stabilize the atmosphere. Thus helped to reduce storm chances significantly. Where it has rained this afternoon, we’ve seen another 1-2″ producing some more flash flooding conditions near burn scars.
Santa Fe, NM
New Mexico State
krwg.org

New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin

Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
KRQE News 13

Canyon winds, cooling temps, and scattered showers overnight

It’s an active weather weekend that’s for sure. We have a rather strong backdoor cold front moving through the state tonight plus remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are combining to give us abundant moisture/storms. They’ve been especially heavy in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 2-3″ of rain fell just west of I-25 near San Ignacio. Flash flooding is ongoing this evening in a few other places like Lea and Grant counties where a couple inches of rain fell. A reminder to avoid creeks and low lying areas. These storms will continue overnight with a very slow weakening process taking place late. Meanwhile, the cold front is crashing temperatures all over the Great Plains and Intermountain West. We’re seeing some of the cooler temps moving into eastern NM. Clayton only reached 60° this afternoon! These chillier temps are more typical of late October!
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
rrobserver.com

Weekend looks to be rainy, go to a car show anyway

After a dry and sunny week, the weekend will be rainy. Luckily, it will cool off quite a bit too. National Weather Service says: “Warm temperatures for your Friday before a cool-down this weekend. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late Friday, lasting through the weekend.”
LoneStar 92

A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider

There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Drive-by shooting injures 2 at Albuquerque recording studio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Surveillance video shows people running for their lives in Albuquerque after more than a dozen shots were fired. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a white vehicle that they believe is involved in a drive-by shooting last Friday night. The shooting happened near Edith and Paseo Del Norte in the […]
