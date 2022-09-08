Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Marion “Midge” (Hodges) Cox (July 28, 1941 – September 4, 2022)
Marion “Midge” (Hodges) Cox, 81, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away on September 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital with family by her side. She was born to parents James William and Izora “Butch” Hodges, on July 28, 1941 in Fairbury, Nebraska. Her family relocated to Green River in the 1940s.
sweetwaternow.com
Richard Kriest (April 26, 1934 – September 6, 2022)
Richard Kriest, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, for the past 54 years and former resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He was born April 26, 1934 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; Stephen Kriest and Ruth Wagner Kriest. Mr....
sweetwaternow.com
James Noble (February 11, 1936 – September 8, 2022)
James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.
sweetwaternow.com
James Kaste Appointed as Third District Court Judge
CHEYENNE — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed James Kaste to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. Kaste’s appointment fills a new vacancy created by the addition of a fourth District Court Judge, which was authorized and funded by the 2022 legislature and signed into law by Governor Gordon in March.
sweetwaternow.com
Wolves Tennis Dominates Against Torrington
LARAMIE — The Green River Wolves battled against Torrington on Wednesday in Laramie. An overall dominating performance by the Wolves gave them the victory on both the girls and boys teams. Below are full results from Wednesday dual. Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10078,...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Crash Sunday
ROCK SPRINGS — A 38-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a power pole, a fence, and then a shed causing significant damage to the property. The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) released a statement that at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, September 11, officers responded to...
sweetwaternow.com
State Farm, Rock Springs Fire Department Team Up For Fire Prevention Week
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week™ campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.™ . This year’s campaign, October 9-15, works...
