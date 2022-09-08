James Noble was born February 11th, 1936 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and completed the small family of James Noble and Mary Bercich Noble. He would say he was an only child but never lonely as his cousins filled the role of siblings. Jim was called Jimmy because the name James and Jim was already taken becoming Saint James, bestowed on him by his children and their spouses. He was James VII, all in a row. He was proud of his heritage, both the Johnny bull English and the Yugoslavian of his mother.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO