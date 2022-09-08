ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasso, FL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Shooting in Vero Beach leaves two injured, suspect arrested

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vero Beach on Saturday morning. According to Vero Beach police, 60-year-old Aaron Paul Bishop was captured on surveillance footage shooting at two vehicles in a parking garage at 445 24th Street around 4 a.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Man arrested after early morning shooting that injured 2

VERO BEACH — A 60-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot at two vehicles – injuring both drivers – at a parking garage early Saturday. Both victims – a man and a woman – had non-life threatening injuries, Vero Beach police spokesperson Master Officer Darrell Rivers said.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Wabasso, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man

PSLPD is Investigating the Death of a 26-year-old Man. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that they are Investigating the death of a 26-year-old man. At 9:15am, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the 300-Blk of SW De Gouvea Ter in reference to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lifeguards#Hca#Shoreline#Violent Crime
click orlando

Officer shot during incident at Melbourne hotel; 1 in custody, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A police officer was shot during an investigation at a hotel near the Melbourne Orlando International Airport Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Melbourne police said they responded to a call for service at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel near the airport just before...
MELBOURNE, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Five arrested at campground after multiple drugs were found in RV

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people were arrested at a campground in Okeechobee County on Friday morning after deputies say drugs were found inside their RV. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said they began surveillance on the group after multiple people called in telling deputies they believed a group was dealing drugs inside their RV. The Narcotics Task force conducted a traffic stop on the RV and another vehicle associated with the motorhome, as they were leaving the park.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

West Melbourne officer arrested, faces DUI charges, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A West Melbourne police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI Friday, according to the West Melbourne Police Department. The department stated in a Facebook post that Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez was arrested by the Orlando Police Department earlier Friday morning on charges of DUI with property damage.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars

PSL Police: Wanted Serial Pickpocket Suspect is Now Behind Bars. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police said that wanted serial pickpocket suspect, 26-year-old Devante Durham, is now behind bars. Here’s the scoop:. Earlier this week we shared with you how PSLPD Detectives were looking for...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy