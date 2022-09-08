Texas has nailed a number of hires in the Steve Sarkisian era. Coaching is helping Texas separate from its past self. Brennan Marion and Tashard Choice were great additions this year, while Bo Davis and Jeff Banks have proven to be elite recruiters and great leaders of men. Pete Kwiatkowski is settling in as defensive coordinator. Even so, Kyle Flood’s impact ends a near 15-year drought in consistently good offensive line play.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO