Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
whopam.com
Motown with the Museum coming up Saturday
Motown with the Museum will take over the War Memorial Building in downtown Hopkinsville this Saturday and fill the venue with music, food and good times. Museum Director Alissa Keller appeared on WHOP Monday morning and says they’re ready to dance Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. and while they are sold out of tables, there were still a few tickets available—but they’re going fast.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverfest kicks off along Cumberland in Clarksville, fun continues all day today
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 33rd annual Riverfest kicked off Friday night along the banks of the Cumberland River with live music, festival food, drinks, shopping, and family fun. The fun continues today, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and admission for this City of Clarksville event is...
clarksvillenow.com
Frolic on Franklin returns to downtown Clarksville this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Downtown Clarksville is gearing up for the 16th annual Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, this free event will showcase the works of over two dozen artists, staged entertainment and art demonstrations – all along the 100 block of Franklin Street.
whopam.com
Prosperity Falls Haunted Acres is excited to offer 3 attractions this fall....the haunted trail, haunted hayride and the haunted asylum graveyard. Opening night is Friday September 23rd... and is open Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 12midnight and Sundays 7pm to 10pm ..through November 5th . Tickets can be purch...
whopam.com
Hoptown falls to Bowling Green 35-6 Friday night
The Hopkinsville Tigers hosted The Bowling Green Purples on Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the wrapup…. Hopkinsville will host Christian County Friday night at The Stadium of Champions. Our F&M Bank pregame show begins at 6:20pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief
FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
Prayer service held for Dover man missing in Alaska
Sunday marked day 15 of the search for Steve Keel from Dover, a hunter who went missing while on a hunting trip in Alaska.
whopam.com
VFW takes a moment to remember, honor those lost on 9/11
Veterans of Foreign War Post 1913 in Hopkinsville held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday, in spite of the rainy weather outside. Post Commander John Brame says the attacks that happened in the country on September 11, 2001 should never be forgotten, not just for what occurred that day, but the years of war and the many lives that were additionally lost following those days.
whopam.com
HPD now serves as after-hours EPO filing location for women
Effective immediately, the Hopkinsville Police Department on North Main Street is Christian County’s new filing location for female petitioners after-hours emergency protective order processing. Women seeking to file an after-hours EPO may now do so at HPD after 4:30 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. on weekdays and 24 hours a...
whopam.com
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
wnky.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Beech Bend event to bring heavy traffic to Bowling Green area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers may want to watch traffic if they plan to travel near the areas of U.S. 31-W Louisville Road/Bypass area and KY 185/Garvin Lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says these roads will have heavy traffic, particularly on Saturday. KYTC says due to an event being held at Beech Bend, they estimate the event could bring up to 50,000 people to Bowling Green for the weekend.
whopam.com
Woman injured in South Main Street accident
One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 60-year old Virgilio Pinelo of Parsons, Tennessee was headed south and attempting to merge into the left lane when he struck another southbound automobile operated by 73-year old Anna Pyle of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
Two injured in Russellville accident
An accident on Bowling Green Road in Russellville Wednesday injured two people. A news release says Liliana Madrigal was westbound on Bowling Green Road when a vehicle driven by Demarcus Young crossed the center line and struck her head-on. Both drivers were eventually treated at Logan Memorial Hospital, with Young...
whopam.com
Clarksville pursuit of semi ends in Oak Grove with arrest
A pursuit of a tractor-trailer that was involved in several accidents in Clarksville ended near the Oak Grove Walmart Saturday evening with the arrest of the driver on several charges. Clarksville police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. regarding a tractor-trailer driving recklessly on Wilma...
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
14news.com
Appliances for those in need after deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Those impacted by the December 10 tornadoes are getting some more help. Six semis were delivered to Hopkins County Long Term Recovery with appliances. Three deliveries went to Barnsley and three to Dawson Springs. If you are still in need of help you can reach...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Tire Manufacturer Announces $600 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global tire manufacturer is planning its...
wkdzradio.com
Kids Help Rescue Dog From House Fire
Two children are credited with calling firefighters and saving a dog from a house fire on Benjamin Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Philip Eastman says his daughter 11-year-old Abby Eastman and her friend 11-year-old Analiese Austin were selling candles and body scrub at a homemade stand outside of their home when they heard a smoke detector going off in a neighbor’s home and they were able to call firefighters and assisted in saving one dog from the home.
