Veterans of Foreign War Post 1913 in Hopkinsville held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday, in spite of the rainy weather outside. Post Commander John Brame says the attacks that happened in the country on September 11, 2001 should never be forgotten, not just for what occurred that day, but the years of war and the many lives that were additionally lost following those days.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO