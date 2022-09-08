ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Man injured in quadruple shooting dies hours later in hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting Friday in north Minneapolis has died, according to Minneapolis police. MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said 34-year-old Jerry Leonard Calhoun succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
DURAND, WI
KARE 11

Charges filed in St. Paul triple murder

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man and alleged heroin dealer is charged with murder in a shooting inside a St. Paul home that left three people dead and three others injured. The criminal complaint filed against 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright lays out witness accounts of the shooting, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stillwater, MN
Stillwater, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 murder

(KSTP) – An Insanti, MN man who was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing a woman in 1993 has learned his fate. Jerry Westrom, 56, was charged with first and second degree murder. Friday morning, a judge sentenced Westrom to life in prison. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Violent Crime
fox9.com

Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Bring Me The News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman

This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
WYOMING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Arrest made in St. Paul triple homicide

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a triple homicide that took place Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday. 53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, appeared for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Bring Me The News

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wyoming last week, with a woman injured when she was unintentionally struck by the bullet. Wyoming Police Department provided an update on the shooting reported on the evening of Sept. 1 in the 26000 Block of Finley Avenue, with police arriving to find the man unresponsive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that the woman had been shot as well.
WYOMING, MN
KARE 11

Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.
CRYSTAL, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy