Read full article on original website
Related
Man injured in quadruple shooting dies hours later in hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was injured in a quadruple shooting Friday in north Minneapolis has died, according to Minneapolis police. MPD spokesperson Garrett Parten said 34-year-old Jerry Leonard Calhoun succumbed to his injuries at North Memorial Medical Center Saturday, a day after he and three others were shot.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
Charges filed in St. Paul triple murder
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man and alleged heroin dealer is charged with murder in a shooting inside a St. Paul home that left three people dead and three others injured. The criminal complaint filed against 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright lays out witness accounts of the shooting, and...
Authorities ID victims in Bullwinkle's Saloon, north Minneapolis shootings
Authorities have identified the victims fatally shot during a night of gun violence in Minneapolis Thursday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who died after being shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis was Jeremiah Durr, of Jordan, Minnesota. Durr...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
St. Croix County stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to charges
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his arraignment Thursday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 murder
(KSTP) – An Insanti, MN man who was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing a woman in 1993 has learned his fate. Jerry Westrom, 56, was charged with first and second degree murder. Friday morning, a judge sentenced Westrom to life in prison. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in St. Paul triple homicide
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a triple homicide that took place Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. According to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department, a 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday morning in Chicago and is awaiting charges. KARE 11 doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.
One dead and three wounded in shoot-out at Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon off Washington Avenue in Minneapolis has left one man dead and three more injured. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 1:00 a.m.. Early information indicates the men, who are all in their 30's, were inside the bar at a private party when a dispute occurred and shots were fired. The fight eventually spilled outside the bar where more gunfire erupted.
WEAU-TV 13
New Richmond homicide suspect appears in court Thursday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The woman charged with homicide in New Richmond on Aug. 29 appears in court Thursday. 53-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond, who is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, appeared for a status conference in St. Croix County Circuit Court.
Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Wyoming last week, with a woman injured when she was unintentionally struck by the bullet. Wyoming Police Department provided an update on the shooting reported on the evening of Sept. 1 in the 26000 Block of Finley Avenue, with police arriving to find the man unresponsive from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and that the woman had been shot as well.
Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal
CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off. According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
CAIR-MN offers reward for suspect who burglarized, damaged south Minneapolis mosque
The Minnesota Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) held a news conference Tuesday afternoon -- saying elected officials need to take notice of an attack on a south Minneapolis mosque Sunday evening. Officials offered a $1,000 reward for information about the suspect who damaged and stole money from...
Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minnesota — The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a 47-year-old man from Ham Lake on Tuesday night. Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge...
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0