Norristown, PA

papreplive.com

Lansdale Catholic speeds past New Hope-Solebury to get to 3-0

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic scored a touchdown every time it had the ball in the first half on Saturday night, turning 20 plays from scrimmage into 35 points. “That first half…so clean,” said a smiling Ian Gramlich, who dashed into the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Meehan to climax an explosive first half. “You couldn’t stop us.”
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Running game powers Coatesville past Central Dauphin

CALN >> Coatesville’s passing game was struggling, so they turned to the ground game and it proved to be a wise decision. The Red Raiders had two 100-yard rushers as they fought off Central Dauphin, 33-28, at Coatesville Memorial Stadium on Friday. “In the last 10 years, these are...
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Ground game guides Methacton in 18-8 win over Wissahickon for first win

FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It has a running game. One that’s alive and well, and quite capable of putting a hurt on an opponent. Methacton discovered that fact Friday when it hosted Wissahickon in a non-league meeting of teams seeking their first wins of the season. The Warriors were at their ground-pounding best, outrunning the Trojans 18-8 on a night where the school honored the country’s military and first responders in a pre-Patriot Day tribute.
NORRISTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Upper Merion starts fast, holds off William Tennent

UPPER MERION >> Start fast and finish strong. Every team wants to accomplish those two things. Upper Merion certainly started fast Friday night. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a 21-point lead over William Tennent. The “finish strong” part was a little tougher. The Panthers...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
papreplive.com

Jalen Harris, Chester football airs out 47-10 win over Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE >> Chester’s football team was in a brief, unfamiliar position. Having outscored teams 112-0 entering their Week 3 matchup against Phoenixville, the Clippers found themselves not only down for the first time, but trading blows in the first half. But after trailing 10-8 in the second quarter, Chester...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Late field goal allows Gov. Mifflin to escape Boyertown, 17-14

BOYERTOWN >> After 47½ minutes of back-and-forth play including drive-crippling penalties, long touchdown runs and a couple of costly turnovers, Friday night’s football game at Memorial Stadium came down to a 33-yard field goal attempt by Governor Mifflin’s Jackson Schools. And the Mustang senior split the uprights...
BOYERTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Kennett starts out early and blanks West Chester Henderson

WEST CHESTER >> Friday night at J. Oscar Dicks Stadium, the visiting Kennett Blue Demons put on a suffocating defensive performance and got four touchdowns from hard-running Julian Sparacino — who rushed for 200 yards on 23 carries — as the Blue Demons downed the host West Chester Henderson Warriors, 37-0, in a Ches-Mont American Division game.
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Germantown Academy finds a way, holds off Hill School

FORT WASHINGTON — Playing without five of its starters, Germantown Academy found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday. Seamus Knox, making key contributions on both sides of the ball for the Patriots, helped keep the wheels turning. “It feels great, especially putting in that extra work...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
papreplive.com

Rustin football squad responds for a 35-12 victory against WC East

Westtown >> West Chester Rustin’s football squad responded well to several injuries en route to a 35-12 Friday win against visiting West Chester East on Military/First Responder Appreciation Night. “I thought we responded well to some early injuries that really took a toll on us,” said Rustin head coach...
WEST CHESTER, PA
papreplive.com

Football: Even with injury, Milligan able to lend a hand to Haven

NETHER PROVIDENCE — Strath Haven senior Sam Milligan’s primary focus in Friday’s Central League contest with Conestoga was find a way to contribute. It didn’t matter that the quarterback of last year’s District 1 Class 5A championship team wasn’t quite ready to lead the offense under center. Sporting a bulky cast on his right arm, Milligan is a couple of weeks away from throwing a football again.
CONESTOGA, PA
papreplive.com

The bright lights Shine on CB East in win over Souderton Area

BUCKINGHAM — In a battle of unbeatens, Central Bucks East put forth a performance worthy of its first home game under the Friday night lights in 52 years. “We got the result we wanted and it means the world to everyone,” said a smiling Ethan Shine. Shine rumbled...
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Pope John Paul II picks apart Berks Catholic in 49-28 win

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Pope John Paul II picked apart the Berks Catholic defense with short passes. play after play early in Saturday afternoon’s non-league contest. That and a solid performance by the. offensive line and running backs led to a 21-point lead seconds into the second quarter. And though...
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
