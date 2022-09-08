Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Lansdale Catholic speeds past New Hope-Solebury to get to 3-0
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Lansdale Catholic scored a touchdown every time it had the ball in the first half on Saturday night, turning 20 plays from scrimmage into 35 points. “That first half…so clean,” said a smiling Ian Gramlich, who dashed into the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Meehan to climax an explosive first half. “You couldn’t stop us.”
papreplive.com
Chesco runners make their mark in deep field at 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash
East Marlborough >> The 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash held Saturday morning at Unionville High School, featured a deep field of more than 40 high schools and 1,500 registered high school cross country runners. Avon Grove junior Connor Britton, who won the boys’ junior race, said, “I like this...
papreplive.com
Running game powers Coatesville past Central Dauphin
CALN >> Coatesville’s passing game was struggling, so they turned to the ground game and it proved to be a wise decision. The Red Raiders had two 100-yard rushers as they fought off Central Dauphin, 33-28, at Coatesville Memorial Stadium on Friday. “In the last 10 years, these are...
papreplive.com
Ground game guides Methacton in 18-8 win over Wissahickon for first win
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> It has a running game. One that’s alive and well, and quite capable of putting a hurt on an opponent. Methacton discovered that fact Friday when it hosted Wissahickon in a non-league meeting of teams seeking their first wins of the season. The Warriors were at their ground-pounding best, outrunning the Trojans 18-8 on a night where the school honored the country’s military and first responders in a pre-Patriot Day tribute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Upper Merion starts fast, holds off William Tennent
UPPER MERION >> Start fast and finish strong. Every team wants to accomplish those two things. Upper Merion certainly started fast Friday night. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first three possessions to take a 21-point lead over William Tennent. The “finish strong” part was a little tougher. The Panthers...
papreplive.com
Jalen Harris, Chester football airs out 47-10 win over Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE >> Chester’s football team was in a brief, unfamiliar position. Having outscored teams 112-0 entering their Week 3 matchup against Phoenixville, the Clippers found themselves not only down for the first time, but trading blows in the first half. But after trailing 10-8 in the second quarter, Chester...
papreplive.com
Late field goal allows Gov. Mifflin to escape Boyertown, 17-14
BOYERTOWN >> After 47½ minutes of back-and-forth play including drive-crippling penalties, long touchdown runs and a couple of costly turnovers, Friday night’s football game at Memorial Stadium came down to a 33-yard field goal attempt by Governor Mifflin’s Jackson Schools. And the Mustang senior split the uprights...
papreplive.com
Kennett starts out early and blanks West Chester Henderson
WEST CHESTER >> Friday night at J. Oscar Dicks Stadium, the visiting Kennett Blue Demons put on a suffocating defensive performance and got four touchdowns from hard-running Julian Sparacino — who rushed for 200 yards on 23 carries — as the Blue Demons downed the host West Chester Henderson Warriors, 37-0, in a Ches-Mont American Division game.
RELATED PEOPLE
papreplive.com
Germantown Academy finds a way, holds off Hill School
FORT WASHINGTON — Playing without five of its starters, Germantown Academy found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday. Seamus Knox, making key contributions on both sides of the ball for the Patriots, helped keep the wheels turning. “It feels great, especially putting in that extra work...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 10): Phoenixville girls soccer strikes first in win over Pope John Paul II
After taking a one-goal lead into halftime, Phoenixville’s girls soccer team’s offense erupted in the second half in a 3-1 win over Pope John Paul II Friday afternoon at Washington Field. Caroline Flick drilled a pair of unassisted goals in the second half to break the game open...
papreplive.com
Rustin football squad responds for a 35-12 victory against WC East
Westtown >> West Chester Rustin’s football squad responded well to several injuries en route to a 35-12 Friday win against visiting West Chester East on Military/First Responder Appreciation Night. “I thought we responded well to some early injuries that really took a toll on us,” said Rustin head coach...
papreplive.com
Football: Even with injury, Milligan able to lend a hand to Haven
NETHER PROVIDENCE — Strath Haven senior Sam Milligan’s primary focus in Friday’s Central League contest with Conestoga was find a way to contribute. It didn’t matter that the quarterback of last year’s District 1 Class 5A championship team wasn’t quite ready to lead the offense under center. Sporting a bulky cast on his right arm, Milligan is a couple of weeks away from throwing a football again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papreplive.com
The bright lights Shine on CB East in win over Souderton Area
BUCKINGHAM — In a battle of unbeatens, Central Bucks East put forth a performance worthy of its first home game under the Friday night lights in 52 years. “We got the result we wanted and it means the world to everyone,” said a smiling Ethan Shine. Shine rumbled...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II picks apart Berks Catholic in 49-28 win
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Pope John Paul II picked apart the Berks Catholic defense with short passes. play after play early in Saturday afternoon’s non-league contest. That and a solid performance by the. offensive line and running backs led to a 21-point lead seconds into the second quarter. And though...
Bucks County Leadership: Mike Missanelli
Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney debuting this afternoon immediately following today’s Eagles home opener, spoke to BUCKSCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
Ex-Coppin State basketball star Yarbray dies in bike crash
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Larry Yarbray Sr., a former Coppin State University basketball player who holds the Baltimore school's career record for assists, died on Saturday in a bicycle crash in Delaware, according to police and the head of a charter school that employed him. He was 51.Yarbray was riding Sunday in a group of bicyclists along a road near Dover, Delaware, when he lost control of his bike, swerved into the path of an oncoming pickup truck and was hit, according to the Delaware State Police.An ambulance took Yarbray to a hospital, where he died, police said. The 23-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norristown is at the heart of new play by Theatre Horizon
Theatre Horizon’s new show, “TOWN,” was written by Michael John Garcés based on interviews with over 130 Norristown residents. The fictional story both celebrates and interrogates small town American life in the 21st century.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Black Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia, PA (Too Much Good Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Philadelphia is known for a lot of things: the birthplace of American democracy, Benjamin Franklin, the team everyone loves to hate in the Eagles, and the famous Rocky Stairs in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The big, beautiful city is also known to be home to some incredible culinary options.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
Comments / 0