Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
santansun.com
CUSD student challenges district’s ‘sexist’ dress code
Santan Junior High student Hannah deGraft-Johnson says the school’s dress code is sexist. “I believe that the dress code includes exclusion and enforces unjust standards and emphasis on a specific gender,” said Hannah, a student in the gifted program. “Statistics from many reliable sources show the same average, 83%, of dress code violations are [given to] girls.”
statepress.com
ASU joins nonprofit initiative Bee Campus USA in bee protection
ASU joined the Bee Campus USA initiative in August to protect native bees and provide them a refuge on campus. Bee City USA is a nonprofit initiative that provides guidance for bee protection to communities and campuses, said Laura Rost, Bee City USA coordinator. According to Bee City USA's website, joining the initiative means ASU will ensure native bees have "a variety of native plants ... nest sites, and (are) protected from pesticides."
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
santansun.com
Valley food banks getting some additional help
With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
KTAR.com
US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur
PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
'You don’t ever get to speak to me again': New Arizona law protects crime victims from abusers
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — After waiting nearly two years, an Arizona mother is about to see a state law that bears her name go into effect. Dubbed “Kayleigh’s Law," the statute will allow victims of dangerous crimes, including sex crimes, to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order against their assailant.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best Breakfast Restaurants In America (Nationwide Delights!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. America is home to several great breakfast restaurants. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should be treating yourself to the best restaurants to enjoy it. If you’re a breakfast fanatic, you might be wondering what the best and most popular breakfast restaurants in America are.
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
Loving Hut Could Be Looking to Open a Peoria Restaurant
The Vegan restaurant maintains six locations in the Valley.
AZFamily
Phoenix short-term rental regulation audit finds enforcement, communication issues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new audit shows the City of Phoenix is coming up short in regulating short-term rentals. From noise complaints to out-of-hand house parties, it’s all getting jammed up because these rentals aren’t registered with the city. As a result, many officers don’t know how to flag them as problem properties.
KOLD-TV
Dangerous laser strikes are on the rise, and Phoenix is a hotspot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pilots are facing a growing threat in the sky, and now a government watchdog group says the FAA needs to do more to protect pilots and passengers from lasers. When a laser strike happens, the effect is immediate. “I’ve been hit dozens of times over the...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
AZFamily
Worker rescued off crane at Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler
The 21st annual Tempe Healing Field tribute is being held at Tempe Beach Park from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. Students at Kyrene Monte Vista will present honored guests with handmade thank you notes. Britons in Arizona remember Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons around the state...
East Valley Tribune
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
AZFamily
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles in February 2021 that had to be diverted to Phoenix. They say Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
AZFamily
Program looks to make Phoenix neighborhoods safer by installing alleyway gates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They keep the trash off sidewalks and provide easy access for repairs, but in recent years alleys have become a source of frustration, leading to crime and illegal dumping. Now the City of Phoenix is responding, offering to gate off some alleyways. “We knew something had...
