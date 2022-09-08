Read full article on original website
Mangum Funeral Home Featuring Queen Guest Book
September 9, 2022 - Mangum Funeral Home is offering a book of condolence for the public to sign in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The book will be available to sign during business hours at the funeral home. Following the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II, the book will be sent to the embassy.
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
SC NextGen, JCC Groups Place 3,000 Flags as 9/11 Memorial
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - Shelby County Chamber of Commerce sponsored group NextGen - Our Next Generation of Leaders, once again joined with Shelby County Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC) members at the Historic 1885 Shelby County Courthouse to place flags in honor of 9/11 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
VFW Post 8904 Honors All Who Made Sacrifices with Patriot Day Program (Video)
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - VFW Post 8904 hosted a Patriot Day program in honor of all who made sacrifices on September 11, 2001, and thereafter. The ceremony was held on the Center square at the Shelby County Veteran's Memorial Friday, September 9, 2022 with many first responders in attendance.
V.J. Day Observance Remembers 37 Veterans Who Served in Pacific
From left: Leigh Porterfield, Gene Hutto, (back) Clint Porterfield, Joy Hutto, Claudia Bailey, Mary Fausett, Theresa Hume, Carolyn Umbrell, Jan Ramsey, Larry Hume, Kenneth Ramsey, Richard Lundie, and Mike Wulf. September 9, 2022 - Thirty-seven names were read aloud during the V.J. Day Observance on September 2, 2022 on the...
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting, Sept. 14 Agenda
September 9, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 14th day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Roughriders Varsity Football Falls Big at Home to Visiting Griffins
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the visiting North Desoto Griffins by a 71-42 final score on Friday. The Griffins took a 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest when Cole Cory took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to open the game. Sam Odom added the extra point kick.
