Read full article on original website
Related
styleblueprint.com
Donna Durham Talks Flaws, Failure, and Moving Forward
Born and raised in Nashville, Donna Durham spent most of her life knowing she would eventually have a therapy career. What she didn’t realize was that a degree in home economics would also lead her to another entrepreneurial endeavor in the form of Weighting Comforts. The pioneer of the weighted blanket craze, Donna helped set the stage for the future of the anxiety-reducing product. These days, Donna sticks to her therapy practice, where she works primarily with female trauma patients. Additionally, she’s an outspoken advocate for telling the whole truth — the good, the bad, and the ugly — about small business entrepreneurship. One of the key speakers at the upcoming BrainTrust LIVE event on Wednesday, September 21, she’s discussing the success and subsequent demise of her blanket company. And we get a sneak preview! Please welcome therapist and original Weighting Comforts founder Donna Durham.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Nashville Parent
Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair
Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Runners across Tennessee honor Eliza Fletcher by 'completing' her path
Dozens of runners came together Friday at Nashville Running Company for a run at 4:30 a.m. in honor of Eliza Fletcher.
wpln.org
Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?
Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy
(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
worldatlas.com
9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee
Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nonprofit to clean up local Bellevue trail
Today's cleanup is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Burch Reserve Trailhead in Bellevue.
Nashville chaplain reunited with mother after 63 years
A local chaplain never had answers about his family's story. There were times he didn't even want to know that story. After 63 years, would it even be possible to get answers if he tried?
wvtm13.com
5K for Liza: Birmingham comes together to finish murdered Memphis jogger's run
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Over 200 people gathered in Mountain Brook, Alabama, early Friday morning to run in honor of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, a 34-year-old wife, mother and teacher who wasabducted and killed during her routine predawn run last week in Memphis, Tennessee. Watch the video above to learn more.
getnews.info
Lipscomb University Celebrates The Graduation of Matt Leavell – CEO of BuyLow Warehouse – From Their CEO Connect Executive Leadership Program
CEO Connect is designed to connect business leaders with Nashville’s top executives in a highly relational and powerful leadership learning experience. Designed for busy professionals, the curriculum focuses on essential executive leadership competencies and includes interactive sessions. Brentwood, Tennessee – September 8, 2022 – One of the core offerings...
14-year-old accused of shooting cousin in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
captimes.com
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
Comments / 0