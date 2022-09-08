ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
styleblueprint.com

Donna Durham Talks Flaws, Failure, and Moving Forward

Born and raised in Nashville, Donna Durham spent most of her life knowing she would eventually have a therapy career. What she didn’t realize was that a degree in home economics would also lead her to another entrepreneurial endeavor in the form of Weighting Comforts. The pioneer of the weighted blanket craze, Donna helped set the stage for the future of the anxiety-reducing product. These days, Donna sticks to her therapy practice, where she works primarily with female trauma patients. Additionally, she’s an outspoken advocate for telling the whole truth — the good, the bad, and the ugly — about small business entrepreneurship. One of the key speakers at the upcoming BrainTrust LIVE event on Wednesday, September 21, she’s discussing the success and subsequent demise of her blanket company. And we get a sneak preview! Please welcome therapist and original Weighting Comforts founder Donna Durham.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily South

The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall

When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nashville Parent

Get Crafty at the 44th Fall Tennessee Craft Fair

Attention, lovers of knick-knacks and crafty things! The 44th Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair returns October 7, 8 and 9 in Nashville’s Centennial Park. Artists from across the nation will exhibit their handmade craft on the Great Lawn adjacent to the Parthenon, showcasing original artwork from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Homewood, AL
State
Virginia State
City
Nashville, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Podcast: How did Nashville become such a Kurdish epicenter?

Nashville is a hub for Kurdish culture and community. But how did this come to be? That’s what we’re exploring in the latest longform episode of Curious Nashville. Credits: A special thanks to intern Dereen Shirnekhi for providing a cultural sensitivity review for this story, and to Murfreesboro-based Kurdish musician Arkan Dosi for providing music.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Marching Band Submits for a Grammy

(Tennessee State University News Service) Nashville, TN- With one push of a button it’s official, Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands submitted an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal in the Best Gospel Roots Album category. A win would make the TSU...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Bookstores#Nonfiction Books#Used Bookstore#Business Industry#Linus Business#Southern
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldatlas.com

9 Charming Waterfront Towns In Tennessee

Although the US State of is landlocked, within it, there are beautiful waterways, rivers, and streams, making for a most charming and alluring atmosphere. Indeed visitors to “The Volunteer State” will find plenty of gorgeous towns, all with a unique link to the various bodies of water across the landscape. Take a trip to Tennessee and see why some of its waterfront communities are the best places to discover in America. This article looks at the nine charming waterfront towns in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Ann Patchett
getnews.info

Lipscomb University Celebrates The Graduation of Matt Leavell – CEO of BuyLow Warehouse – From Their CEO Connect Executive Leadership Program

CEO Connect is designed to connect business leaders with Nashville’s top executives in a highly relational and powerful leadership learning experience. Designed for busy professionals, the curriculum focuses on essential executive leadership competencies and includes interactive sessions. Brentwood, Tennessee – September 8, 2022 – One of the core offerings...
NASHVILLE, TN
captimes.com

Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy