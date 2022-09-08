Born and raised in Nashville, Donna Durham spent most of her life knowing she would eventually have a therapy career. What she didn’t realize was that a degree in home economics would also lead her to another entrepreneurial endeavor in the form of Weighting Comforts. The pioneer of the weighted blanket craze, Donna helped set the stage for the future of the anxiety-reducing product. These days, Donna sticks to her therapy practice, where she works primarily with female trauma patients. Additionally, she’s an outspoken advocate for telling the whole truth — the good, the bad, and the ugly — about small business entrepreneurship. One of the key speakers at the upcoming BrainTrust LIVE event on Wednesday, September 21, she’s discussing the success and subsequent demise of her blanket company. And we get a sneak preview! Please welcome therapist and original Weighting Comforts founder Donna Durham.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO