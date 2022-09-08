Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to child endangerment Monday for abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year. Heather Adkins faces five years probation to three years in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 28 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
Fox 19
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents. Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit,...
Fox 19
Plea deal expected for mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year returns to court Monday for a plea deal. If no deal was reached, Heather Adkins was scheduled to go on trial starting Nov. 14 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
Fox 19
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Fox 19
55-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle in Avondale last month dies, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 55-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Avondale last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Richard Tavares died Sunday at Drake Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was critically hurt the evening of Aug. 24 on Reading Road...
Fox 19
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man after he was caught on camera hitting two dogs with a shovel on Thursday in Woodlawn, according to a Hamilton County affidavit. The affidavit says that Tianthony Wagner, 42, was caught hitting the dogs on Panola Drive, causing one of them to have...
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
Fox 19
Video released of high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio State High Patrol has now released video of a high-speed chase on I-75 that ended with an 18-year-old’s arrest. Watch the video in the player above. Edward Mumphrey Jr. of Avondale is charged with six felonies, said Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.
Charges dropped against man accused in West Chester apartment shooting
Charges were dropped against a man after a police investigation revealed he may not be the party to blame for a shooting that left a woman wounded in a West Chester apartment on Wednesday.
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in Walnut Hills on Saturday. The crash involving three cars occurred at 2347 Gilbert Avenue around 3:54 p.m. According to scanners, one person suffered a shoulder injury and another person sustained a leg injury.
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
CareFlight called to reported pedestrian crash in Bethel Twp.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported pedestrian strike in Bethel Township just before 3:00 a.m. Crews were called to the 10000 block of Lower Valley Pike on the report of a pedestrian strike. >>At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton.
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
WKRC
Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
Ledger Independent
Family dog allegedly shot by neighbor in Bracken County
BROOKSVILLE — The morning of Sept. 5 was like any other day for the Mills-Dunn family until tragedy struck. Stephanie Mills-Dunn stood at her kitchen window, making breakfast. She had a good view of the yard where the family’s dog was tied to get some exercise and do his business.
