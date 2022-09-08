ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Fox 19

Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents. Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Sheriff's office warns of fake ransom scam

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new phone scam. The sheriff's office says scammers are calling people to solicit money by claiming they're holding a loved one for ransom. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up. Do not give...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

Family dog allegedly shot by neighbor in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — The morning of Sept. 5 was like any other day for the Mills-Dunn family until tragedy struck. Stephanie Mills-Dunn stood at her kitchen window, making breakfast. She had a good view of the yard where the family’s dog was tied to get some exercise and do his business.
BRACKEN COUNTY, KY

